ASICS and Dassault Systèmes Demonstrate On-Demand, Personalized Footwear

ASICS launches the “ASICS Personalization Studio” at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters in Paris, demonstrating a science-based approach to aid physical recovery while improving performance

This ultimate consumer service leverages ASICS’ superior athletic and performance footwear expertise and Dassault Systèmes’ virtual twins

The ASICS Personalization Studio will demonstrate personalization of high-end footwear products at scale

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and ASICS have jointly opened a studio in Paris to test a new service providing on-demand sockliners personalized for individual foot shape.





The ASICS Personalization Studio is an ultra-compact factory. The modular structure combines Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and virtual twin technology with ASICS’ proprietary technology in sports to offer on-site, on-demand manufacturing of shoe parts to meet the exact specifications of any user.

ASICS will leverage its proprietary know-how, supported by Dassault Systèmes’ modeling and simulation technology, to design the shape of sockliners based on individual foot shape data modeled and simulated on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Advanced 3D printing technology is then used to create the sockliner, a thick lattice structure made from a highly flexible material layered to provide excellent breathability and softness. The exact level of softness can be varied for any part of the foot, which aids physical recovery by reducing strain, while also improving performance.

ASICS plans to carry out operational tests and monitor user satisfaction as part of a trial run for a wider commercial release. In 2025, the ASICS Personalization Studio will be transferred to Japan for further testing and, in the future, the company will consider applying the technology to other footwear products besides sockliners.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes on the ASICS Personalization Studio. Our partnership leverages the advanced technology and expertise of two industry-leading companies to provide optimal value to each customer, helping them live healthier, happier lives with products that respond to their individual needs,” said Mitsuyuki Tominaga, President and COO, Representative Director of ASICS.

“We share ASICS’ commitment to innovations that improve health and well-being. Our partnership reflects this by demonstrating a holistic approach to manufacturing that prioritizes the consumer experience,” said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “It also shows how the virtual world is catalyzing the 21st century economy. Through their foundation in science, our virtual twins enable industry to not only improve the performance and the experience of products but to advance more sustainable business models.”

