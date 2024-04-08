Ashling Announces Support for Altera’s Agilex™ 5 FPGA Family in their RiscFree™ SDK and Toolchain

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Embedded World 2024 – Ashling, a leading provider of embedded development tools, today unveiled its latest enhancement to the RiscFree Software Development Kit (SDK) and Toolchain (version 24.2), now offering comprehensive support for the Agilex™ 5 FPGA family from Altera®, an Intel company. This update represents a significant step forward in facilitating advanced software development and debugging for the Agilex 5 FPGA Arm-based hard processors and Nios® V RISC-V-based soft processors, marking another milestone in the partnership between Ashling and Altera.





The Agilex 5 FPGA family with its dual-core A55 and dual-core A76 Arm processors, is optimized for high performance with lower power consumption. It features enhanced DSP capabilities and an AI Tensor block, positioning it as a mid-range FPGA solution ideal for a wide range of applications. The inclusion of Ashling’s RiscFree tools within Altera’s Quartus® Prime Design Software underscores a shared commitment to easing the development process for engineers.

Hugh O’Keeffe, CEO of Ashling, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing collaboration: “As one of the premier Arm and RISC-V toolchain providers, we are delighted to extend our partnership with Altera by integrating support for the Agilex 5 FPGA family into our RiscFree toolchain. Our tools are designed to accelerate the deployment of embedded software for FPGA-based solutions, and we are confident that this update will enhance the development experience for Altera’s customers.“

Deepali Trehan, Vice President and general manager at Altera, highlighted the benefits for Altera’s customer base: “Ashling continues to deliver a great product for our customers, and we’re thrilled that they enable our entire FPGA portfolio. The new support for Agilex 5 FPGAs, SoCs, and Simics emulator for the dual Arm Cortex A76s and dual Arm Cortex A55s lets our customers accelerate their development cycle. Ashling’s RiscFree Integrated Development Environment enables co-debug with our Nios V RISC-V processors in their RiscFree toolchain delivers great ease of use for our customers.”

RiscFree for Altera® FPGAs offers an array of features designed to streamline the software development process, including out-of-the-box compatibility with the Quartus Prime Design Software, comprehensive project and build management tools, and robust support for simultaneous multi-core debugging of both the Agilex FPGA Arm Cortex and Nios V processor cores. The toolchain also supports a variety of real-time operating systems, including FreeRTOS and Zephyr, and provides full debug capabilities for Linux OS kernel, device drivers, and applications.

As the embedded tools market continues to evolve, Ashling’s RiscFree SDK and Toolchain stand out for their ease of use, broad functionality, and modular architecture. This latest update reaffirms Ashling’s position as a preferred choice for software development in the Arm and RISC-V domains. For more details on the Agilex 5 FPGAs, see here, and further details on RiscFree are here.

