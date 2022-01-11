ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13726095. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on February 9, 2022 until February 23, 2022. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13726095. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

