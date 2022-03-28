Home Business Wire ASGN Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
ASGN Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13727785. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on April 27, 2022 until May 11, 2022. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13727785. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Contacts

Ed Pierce

Chief Financial Officer

818-878-7900

Addo Investor Relations

Kimberly Esterkin

310-829-5400

kesterkin@addo.com

