ASGN Releases 2021 Environmental Social Governance Report

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors, today announced the release of its third annual Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report.

“ We made remarkable progress against our ESG objectives this past year, adhering to the priorities we laid out in our 2020 Report, while also introducing new efforts to continue to push forward our commitment to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate purpose,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN’s Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, in May 2021, ASGN became a corporate participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), joining over 13,000 companies in aligning our strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. We also significantly augmented our disclosures by leveraging new reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and the UNGC’s Communication on Progress (CoP), as well as implemented comprehensive policies on Anti-Corruption, Board Diversity, and Human Rights.”

Mr. Hanson continued, “ASGN remains committed to continually furthering our progress, and so we have established a new set of expectations for 2022 that will, amongst other objectives, broaden the diversity of our senior executives and suppliers, standardize our data security platforms and bring ASGN closer to reducing our carbon emissions per our 2019 baseline. I could not be prouder of how far we’ve come, and I would like to thank our entire team for their dedication to our Company, our clients and our communities enabling us to advance our ESG goals.”

For more information about ASGN’s sustainability commitments and to view the Company’s 2021 ESG Report please visit asgn.com/sustainability.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

