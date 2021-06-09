ASG Technologies Announces Fifth Annual EVOLVE Conference

EVOLVE21 will virtually connect customers and partners to learn new ways to improve information management and IT systems management practices to drive business forward in the “new normal”

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today announced details of its fifth annual EVOLVE customer conference which will be held virtually on October 5-6. For the third consecutive year, the event will take the thematic focus of “See the Future – Be the Future: Embrace the new era of business, while transforming for tomorrow.”

Following the disruptions of the past year and a half, organizations are embracing new ways of work, especially when it comes to information management and IT systems management. EVOLVE21 will bring together senior executives, IT and business practitioners and industry experts to discuss these new ways of working and highlight how organizations can best optimize their internal processes to accelerate transformation for tomorrow, while still meeting the needs of today.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear industry experts’ perspectives on today’s increasingly complex digital environment and connect with their peers to discuss how to balance the increase in hybrid work environments with the ever-increasing level of information being gathered by their organizations. Further, they will have the opportunity to meet with ASG executives and leaders to learn how modern solutions can help them optimize their information and infrastructure as the way we work continues to shift.

The 2021 ASG Excellence Award winners will also be unveiled at EVOLVE21. Now in its fourth year, the Excellence Awards—which include the Partner of the Year and Innovator of the Year awards—recognize ASG customers and partners who are driving innovation and digital transformation via ASG solutions. Past winners include Zia Consulting, Accenture (partners), BNY Mellon, American Fidelity and Citi (customers).

“COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work significantly, and those changes will continue impacting enterprises for years to come. Today it is more important than ever that organizations know how modern solutions can optimize their information and IT infrastructure, or they risk falling behind in the market,” said Chuck Neal, EVP sales, services and marketing at ASG Technologies. “As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, it’s critical that we share our experiences of the past year and a half, while diving deep into the industry insights and expertise that make a truly information-powered enterprise successful.”

To learn more about EVOLVE21 or to register, please visit the event website and follow us on Twitter for updates using #ASGEVOLVE21.

