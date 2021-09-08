ASG Acquires PackageRoute, Adding a Market Leading Last Mile Delivery Platform to its Logistics Portfolio

SEATTLE & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies, today announced that it has acquired PackageRoute, a market leading App used by independent service providers and their drivers to efficiently run their pickup and delivery operations in the last mile. The PackageRoute App and WebApp provide end to end visibility for every stop and every package, so independent contractors and their drivers gain insights and can make informed decisions to deliver superior service and remain more profitable.

“We are thrilled to welcome PackageRoute into the ASG family,” said Steve Reardon, CEO of ASG. “COVID-19 only further highlighted the criticality of last mile delivery and the importance of getting it right. Pankaj and the PackageRoute team have created an industry leading app for both owners and drivers, and we’re excited to further invest in its growth.”

This deal marks ASG’s 40th acquisition to date, and its fourth within the ASG Logistics Technology vertical. PackageRoute joins e-Courier, acquired in 2018, Record360, also acquired in 2018, and Trucker Tools, acquired earlier this year.

PackageRoute was founded in 2017 by Pankaj Nauriyal with a mission to help all service providers streamline their operations. Started with a focus on independent service providers, PackageRoute technology seamlessly integrates with pickup and delivery data, creating value through its mobile and web-based app by empowering last-mile delivery operators and drivers with up to the minute information about their operations. With PackageRoute, last-mile operators can balance their daily volume, monitor their route progress, prioritize their deliveries and manage their assets, all of which saves them time and maximizes their profits.

“ASG’s deep expertise in growing vertical SaaS businesses, backed by Alpine Investors’ resources, makes them an ideal partner to lead PackageRoute through its next growth cycle,” said Pankaj Nauriyal, Founder and CEO of PackageRoute. “Given our strong alignment in values, PackageRoute customers will continue to benefit from the product innovations and responsive service they have come to expect from us. We are thrilled to be part of ASG and are excited about what we are going to achieve together.”

Born out of a need to help last mile delivery operators, PackageRoute was founded with a mission to help all independent contractors and service providers run their package delivery operations more efficiently. PackageRoute’s technology seamlessly integrates with their pickup and delivery data, curates, organizes and presents it in an intuitive way so contractors and drivers can make informed decisions from anywhere, using any device. This helps them deliver more packages per hour, eliminate operations anxiety, be more profitable and offer better service, which leads to happier end customers and employees. More details on www.PackageRoute.com

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

