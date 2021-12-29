Home Business Wire Asensus Surgical to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference...
Asensus Surgical to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Company’s virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

In addition, the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference during the week of January 10th. A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Both conference webcasts will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™ by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499

invest@asensus.com
MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Schaeffer, 858-354-8850

CG Life

kschaeffer@cglife.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up...
