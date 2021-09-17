Home Business Wire ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award
Business Wire

ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes ASE for creating and delivering exceptional, unique technology and/or value proposition for Cisco, and consistently introducing emerging or unique technology to enable Cisco’s success.

“The way we anticipate, navigate and respond to global events that impact our industry will determine how the world builds a more sustainable, more resilient, and more inclusive future,” said Marco De Martin, vice president, Global Supplier Management, Cisco. “Our theme this year, ‘Together Toward Tomorrow’ highlights the criticality of our extended partner and supplier network. Despite the tremendous challenges we faced this past year, we have collectively remained focused on our shared goals. Together with our valued partners, we look forward to continuing to help our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, transform their infrastructure and secure their enterprise.”

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About ASE, Inc.

ASE, Inc. is the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. Alongside a broad portfolio of established assembly and test technologies, ASE delivers innovative advanced packaging and system-in-package solutions to meet growth momentum across a broad range of end markets, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, High-Performance Computing, and more. To learn about our advances in System-in-Package, Fanout, MEMS & Sensor, Flip Chip, and 2.5D, 3D and TSV technologies, all ultimately geared towards applications to improve lifestyle and efficiency, please visit: aseglobal.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

North America & Europe: Patricia MacLeod +1.408.314.9740

Asia Pacific: Jennifer Yuen +65 97501975

Articoli correlati

Walk-On’s Partners with MatchPoint Connection to Award NIL Deals Nationwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WOFamilyofAthletes--Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, led by Co-Owner Drew Brees and franchisee Dak Prescott, is awarding one collegiate...
Continua a leggere

Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September 30, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended August 31, 2021....
Continua a leggere

ActivTrak Execs to Speak on Workforce Analytics at CIO’s Future of Work Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
IT leaders convene to discuss innovations and best practices AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActivTrak today announced its executives will speak at CIO’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Walk-On’s Partners with MatchPoint Connection to Award NIL Deals Nationwide

Business Wire