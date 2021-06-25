Ascom Expands Unite Software Ecosystem With Launch of Unite Collaborate Application

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascom, a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflows, is expanding its Ascom Unite software ecosystem with the release of its Unite Collaborate communication solution. Unite Collaborate is a secure application with mobile and web access designed to facilitate patient-centric communication between care team members, as well as improve access to patient health information from the Electronic Health Records (EHR) system.

“Patient-centered care is complex and deserving of a comprehensive communication solution,” said John Sola, Ascom America Senior Product Manager, Unite and Digistat. “With the addition of Collaborate to our broad-based Ascom Healthcare Platform, the fully integrated and intuitive applications help combine, enhance and simplify workflows for patient care coordination, resulting in better outcomes.”

With Unite Collaborate, providers can:

View patient assignments for entire care teams, create messages and view all message history for specific patients

Access patient health information from EHR systems at the point-of-care

Facilitate patient-centric messaging with care teams, send images / videos and file attachments and determine which members are available, busy or offline

Make calls to other caregivers directly from smart devices

Seamlessly integrate with the Ascom Unite product portfolio and the Ascom Myco professional-grade smart device

Unite Collaborate is part of the Ascom Unite software ecosystem, which includes applications for single sign-on, alert notification, task management, staff assignment and medical device alarm management, along with connectivity integrations for nurse call, EHR, real-time locating systems (RTLS), patient monitoring and more.

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom’s mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, visit www.ascom.us and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.

