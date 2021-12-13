ASCO Power Technologies Webinar on SIGMA Control – The Most Advanced Load Bank Control Solution

The free, one-hour, online event will explain how ASCO’s SIGMA products provide intuitive load control and streamline load testing and reporting.

Participants will learn how SIGMA features and capabilities enhance critical power testing and simplify setup, networking, and compliance testing and support advanced testing functions.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its Learning Series Webinar, ASCO Power Technologies announces a webinar about SIGMA Load Bank Controls on December 16, 2021. The ASCO Learning Series Webinar: SIGMA Control – The Most Advanced Load Bank Control Solution is a FREE hour-long live webinar about ASCO’s industry-leading SIGMA load Bank control solutions. The SIGMA platform offers advanced capabilities for networking load banks and streamlining setup, control testing, documenting load tests, and more.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will gain:

a fundamental understanding of SIGMA load bank controls as well as their application and operation

insight to the SIGMA user interfaces and advanced SIGMA software that simplify operation and provide advanced features

understanding of the key benefits of SIGMA 2 and SIGMA LT solutions for specifiers, facility operators, and load test professionals

This ASCO webinar is FREE to engineers, facility managers, technicians, and test professionals. A seasoned electrical engineer with wide-ranging experience will explain the value of SIGMA solutions and answer questions from webinar participants.

About the Speaker

Bernard Leon – Product Manager of Load Banks, Global Marketing, ASCO Power Technologies. Bernard is the Global Product Manager for ASCO’s load bank product line. He has wide-ranging experience in product management, value engineering, project and supply chain management, and lean manufacturing.

Registration Information

The event starts at 11:00 am Eastern Daylight Time on December 16, 2021. All interested professionals are encouraged to register for this free event by visiting ASCO Learning Series Webinar: SIGMA Control – The Most Advanced Load Bank Control Solution webpage. Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH Credit.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

