ASCO Power Technologies Webinar on 5G and the Need for Innovative Power System Design

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its Learning Series Webinar, ASCO Power Technologies announces an October 26 webinar about the 5G infrastructure and its impacts. Sixty minutes in length, the Innovation Talk Webinar – 5G and the Need for Innovative Power System Design is a live webinar that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. A leading electrical engineer with wide-ranging experience will discuss the evolution and deployment of 5G technologies and what it will mean for today’s power professionals.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Learn about the evolutions of wireless communication technologies

Learn how 5G will enable advanced applications that change how people conduct commercial and personal affairs

Understand the need for reliable critical power for emerging technologies

About the Speakers

Bhavesh Patel – Vice President of Marketing, ASCO Power Technologies. Bhavesh began working for ASCO in 1999 and held a leadership role in the Business Development department. Since then, his role expanded to lead ASCO’s Customer Care and Global Marketing groups. Bhavesh has a broad knowledge of critical power issues, and has presented at conferences, published articles, and added to the Body of Industry Knowledge.

Bablu Kazi – Senior Electrical Engineer and Project Lead, Morrison Hershfield. Bablu Kazi is an Electrical Project Lead for data center projects at Morrison Hershfield. His involvement in engineering projects includes design development as well as the preparation of schematic design documents, construction drawings, specifications, and cost estimates for mission-critical facilities. He specializes in electrical engineering for switching facilities and is the design lead on switching facility projects for Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and T-Mobile. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on October 26, 2021. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

