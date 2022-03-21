ASCO Power Technologies Solves Load Testing Challenges for a Major Social Media Provider

A social media provider expanded added multiple data centers to meet user demands

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A major social media provider required greater capacity to meet the demands of its growing social communities. The company responded by constructing and commissioning multiple hyperscale data centers. ASCO Power Technologies, the company’s exclusive load solution supplier, helped it solve load testing challenges as it expanded its network operations.

The latest Case Study summarizes the customer’s challenges, which requires unique approaches in load test protocols and equipment, and explains how the firm turned to ASCO Power for advanced support. ASCO provide a solution that could be deployed from facility to facility.

ASCO Power provided the firm with SIGMA Network Pro software to setup load banks, test systems, record data, and evaluate the results. The provider also started using ASCO portable Load Banks to execute tests and meet commissioning needs for facilities with different climates or applications.

The customer standardized its permanent load bank installations on designs such as the ASCO 2755. It provides the rugged reliable service needed to maintain stringent test programs that enhance power reliability. The customer found the load bank for its facility in ASCO’s extensive load bank range, which includes models that mount on engine radiators, floor slabs, concrete pads, and more.

ASCO Power is proud of its role in helping this customer expand operations to bring reliable communication to the next generation of social media users. More information about the challenge, the solution, and the outcome is available on the ASCO Power Technologies website.

Read the Case Study here: ASCO Power Case Study | Load Testing for a Global Social Media Provider

