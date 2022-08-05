ASCO Power Technologies Showcases Healthcare Solutions at the NCHEA 70th Annual Conference

Industry experts will present critical power innovations at the North Carolina Healthcare Engineers Association 70 th Annual Conference in August 2022.

Annual Conference in August 2022. Representatives will present the latest backup power solutions for healthcare power challenges

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare facilities serve mission-critical functions that require power continuity. At the North Carolina Healthcare Engineers Association’s 70th Annual Conference, ASCO Power Technologies will showcase critical power innovations that mitigate power outage risks while advancing sustainability and streamlining regulatory compliance. Attendees will meet experts who will demonstrate how ASCO solutions help hospitals and healthcare facilities conquer emerging power challenges.

The event will be held from August 9 to 12, 2022, at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA. Engineers, facility managers, engine dealers, and electrical contractors are encouraged to attend.

Located at Booth 92, ASCO experts will show how products such as ASCO Quick Connect Panels, Transfer Switches, Paralleling Switchgear, and Critical Power Management Appliances can help meet a wide range of applications for new and existing facilities. They will also illustrate how ASCO technical services can provide real value in maintaining critical power availability and modernizing older systems.

By visiting the ASCO booth, attendees can:

Learn how to address the most pressing backup power challenges in healthcare

Discover how to streamline compliance with automated reporting for emergency power systems

Network with industry experts and peers who solve backup power challenges every day.

ASCO will be represented by power professionals from PL&C Sales, Inc., a leading ASCO power Technologies Representative with more than a quarter century of critical power experience. Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth 92 to speak directly with Partner Billy Blackburn, Vice President Rodney Mathis, and Technical Sales Specialist Nathan Byars.

Visit the ASCO Events page for registration information and event details.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports generator transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laurence Grodsky



+ 1 973 307 7352



Larry.Grodsky@ascopower.com