ASCO Power Technologies Announces More Infographic Releases for 2022

Online portal presents ASCO’s Infographics in one place

Visualizations aid understanding of backup power concepts, applications, and regulations

Infographics provide quick access to related White Papers, Technical Briefs, and other assets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, has posted its entire Infographics library to a dedicated webpage for easy access. The ASCO Infographic Portal explains industry topics, product fundamentals, and other backup power information via easy-to-understand graphs and diagrams. These provide backup power professionals with quick access to related interactive facilities, white papers, technical briefs, application notes, product videos, and more.

The collection presents topics such as backup power concepts, applications, and regulations. In 2022, ASCO Power will expand the collection with additional content about backup power technologies, applications, and emerging issues.

Readers can visit the Infographics Portal to learn more about:

Power Outages

Power Source Synchronization and Paralleling

Load Banks

NFPA 110 Standards

Energy Use in Commercial Buildings

Effective Critical Power Management

National Electrical Code Requirements

Engine Start Circuit Monitoring Systems

To see these assets and more, click the following link to visit the ASCO Infographics Portal.

Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laurence Grodsky



+ 1 973 307 7352



Larry.Grodsky@ascopower.com