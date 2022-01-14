ASCO Power Technologies Announces Ask The Experts Webinar – Power Control System

The free, one-hour, online discussion covers key topics on paralleling switchgear.

ASCO Power Technologies experts will answer participants’ questions on paralleling switchgear, its operation, and its importance in backup power systems.

Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH credits

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its innovation webinar series, ASCO Power Technologies has announced its online panel discussion focusing on questions about paralleling switchgear on January 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time. Ask The Experts – Power Control System is a sixty-minute live question-and-answer session that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. ASCO panelists will address key topics on paralleling power sources, as well as servicing and upgrading power control systems.

About the Panelists

Peter Rossomando – Director of Applications Engineering

Peter Rossomando is a Director of Applications Engineering at ASCO Power Technologies. As an Applications Engineer, Pete created proposals for Power Control Systems, Automatic Transfer Switches and Communications Products to meet customer requirements. Pete has a total of 37 years of experience in the industry.

Anthony Landi – Director of Engineering

Anthony Landi is a Director of Engineering at ASCO Power Technologies. Anthony is a licensed professional engineer in the state of New Jersey and has 29 years of service with ASCO, with 7 years in Switch Power Laboratory, 7 years as a PCS engineer, and 15 years in Engineering management.

Adam Seid – Director of Project Management

Adam Seid is a Director of Project Management at ASCO Power Technologies. Adam started with ASCO in 2002 as an Associate Product Engineer for the Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) group. He was Regional Project Manager in the Northeast Region of the USA from 2004-2010 and became Executive Project Manager from 2010-2014 in which he focused on large data center projects on global special projects.

William Dustman – Senior Principal Systems Architect (Edison Expert and PCS Engineering Manager/SCADA Manager)

William Dustman is a Senior Principal Systems Architect at ASCO Power Technologies. William has 15.5 years in Power Control Systems Engineering for ASCO Power Technologies. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer in New Jersey, a Schneider-Electric Edison Expert and has US Patents for methods and systems for multiple bus generator and load control (US Patents: 10042413).

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on January 19, 2022. All interested professionals are encouraged to register for this free online event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

