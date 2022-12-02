Ascent Solar Technologies Launches Options Trading

THORNTON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), the leader in design & manufacturing of state-of-the-art, lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions – has introduced options trading of its stock, via all U.S. options exchanges. Nasdaq approved ASTI options for trading on November 17, 2022 and four options chains are now available to the public: December 2022, January 2023, February 2023 and May 2023.

“This is another step in our comprehensive turnaround that began in early 2022 with the relisting of ASTI on Nasdaq, reforming our board of directors, and installing new executive leadership,” said Ascent Solar CEO Jeffrey Max. “I am excited about the additional opportunities and liquidity that options trading on ASTI will bring to the investment community.”

The American-style ASTI options expire monthly.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

With 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar is a leading provider of CIGS solar technology and manufacturer of innovative, high performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for both existing and emerging agrivoltaic, space, and aerospace applications. Ascent’s patented, monolithic integration process enables remarkable levels of flexibility, efficiency, durability and weight savings – revolutionizing the way solar power can be used in everyday life. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility are in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company’s actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “expect,” “intends,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

