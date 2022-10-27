Ascent partners with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a leading holistic enterprise risk management platform, to transform work for risk and compliance teams through the power of automation.

Through this partnership, Halo Ai users can leverage Ascent’s enriched regulatory data to surface obligations targeted to their organization’s specific needs. Users will gain visibility over their entire regulatory landscape, ensure that they have comprehensive coverage, drive risk-based prioritization of compliance activities, and manage regulatory change.

“Ascent is producing the industry’s most targeted regulatory data available,” said Dina Ghobrial, CEO and co-founder of Halo Ai. “With Ascent’s granular and enriched compliance output, we can harness many of their endpoints to help fuel our workflow-generating AI platform. This creates a comprehensive risk and compliance platform bar none!”

By uniting Ascent’s patented AI and natural language processing technology with Halo’s Ai intelligent workflow automation, risk scoring, and decision-making engine, risk and compliance teams can stay compliant with regulatory obligations even as they change.

“I’m always excited to see our robust, granular information used by a technology partner to create an incredible user experience for their customers,” said Jonathan Leitner, President and CRO of Ascent. “By partnering with Halo Ai, we are participating in an end-to-end compliance process that is holistically-powered by AI. The technologies, working together, help ensure our joint customers are empowered with the confidence they need to avoid being out of compliance with their regulators.”

Learn more about this partnership or see Ascent and Halo Ai in action here.

About Ascent

Ascent is the leading provider of Regulatory Knowledge Automation, transforming knowledge work for compliance teams within financial services. Ascent serves the full range of financial services segments including mortgage lending, consumer protection, consumer lending, banking and credit unions, broker dealers and investment advisors, and money transmitters. Ascent’s coverage includes over 1,000 global regulators including both federal- and state-level laws and regulations. Ascent’s patented AI and natural language processing technology generates granular obligations that are relevant to specific organizations, enabling them to shift focus to developing proactive, scaleable compliance strategies that makes their businesses more competitive— without the constant worry of accidentally missing an important update or keeping records that will stand up to regulator scrutiny. To learn more, follow Ascent on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit ascentregtech.com.

About Halo AI

Halo Ai is a B2B SaaS platform designed to help Fintechs and other financial institutions manage risk and meet compliance in a holistic and cost-effective way. We’re shifting the paradigm for risk and compliance management from data-entry and workflow-driven to intelligence-driven. We aggregate data from thousands of sources, including regulatory obligations through our partnership with Ascent, and help customers manage risk as well as identify and close the compliance gap. Halo AI’s user-centric platform is designed for use by everyone in the organization, empowering customers to take calculated risks and make educated, risk-based decisions. Our mission is to simplify compliance by templatizing and automating the process helping customers easily manage risk and meet compliance holistically. We use machine learning to score risk, and provide a step-by-step path to compliance. Our clients become and stay compliant faster, more simply, and more affordably than has ever been possible before. To learn more, follow Halo Ai LinkedIn or visit https://www.gohalo.ai.

