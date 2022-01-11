Home Business Wire Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s executives will present at the following investor events:

  • Jefferies Virtual Software Summit on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET
  • FBN Virtual Fireside Chat on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Wolfe Future of Work Virtual Bus Tour on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 114,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Affirm rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

