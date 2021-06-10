Home Business Wire Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s chief financial officer will present at the following investor event.

Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference

Presenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET)

A live webcast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 100,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Stephanie Hess

Asana Corporate Communications

Press@asana.com

