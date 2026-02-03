Asana to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Monday, March 2, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for human + AI collaboration, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 on Monday, March 2, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana is a leading work management platform for human and AI collaboration. Over 170,000 customers like Accenture, Amazon, Anthropic, and Suzuki rely on Asana to align teams and accelerate organizational impact. Whether it’s managing strategic initiatives, cross-functional programs, or company-wide goals, Asana helps organizations bring clarity to complexity—turning plans into action with AI working alongside teams every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.asana.com.

Eva Leung

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Frances Ward

Asana Communications

Press@asana.com