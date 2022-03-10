Asana Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues

Fiscal year revenue growth accelerated, up 67% year over year



Customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis ended the fiscal year at 894 customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

“ Our fiscal year revenue growth accelerated versus the previous year, led by strength in the enterprise and strong demand across the customer base,” said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana. “ Many of the most recognized companies in the world are choosing Asana as their platform for cross team work. Our product strategy is resonating and the addressable market is large, representing over 1.25 billion knowledge workers. We are cementing our leadership position by increasing investments further to meet this large and growing enterprise demand.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues were $111.9 million, an increase of 64% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $87.1 million, or 78% of revenues, compared to GAAP operating loss of $51.0 million, or 75% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $43.9 million, or 39% of revenues, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $34.8 million, or 51% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $90.0 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $61.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $0.48, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.39 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $46.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $35.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.25, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.22 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $39.3 million, compared to negative $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $41.2 million, compared to negative $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues were $378.4 million, an increase of 67% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $265.2 million, or 70% of revenues, compared to GAAP operating loss of $175.6 million, or 77% of revenues, in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $157.1 million, or 42% of revenues, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $123.2 million, or 54% of revenues, in fiscal 2021.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $288.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $211.7 million in fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $1.63, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $1.99 in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $162.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $123.3 million in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.92, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.16 in fiscal 2021.

Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $83.8 million, compared to negative $92.9 million in fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $87.6 million, compared to negative $76.0 million in fiscal 2021.

Business Highlights

Ended the fiscal year with over 119,000 paying customers.

The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis in Q4 grew to 15,437, an increase of 52% year over year. Revenues from these customers in Q4 grew 82% year over year.

The number of customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis in Q4 grew to 894, an increase of 125% year over year.

Overall dollar-based net retention rate in Q4 was over 120%.

Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $5,000 or more in annualized spend in Q4 was over 130%.

Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $50,000 or more in annualized spend in Q4 was over 145%.

Named the Leader in G2’s Enterprise Grid® and topped the Project Management Grid® for ten consecutive quarters in the ranking’s Leader quadrant.

Launched Asana Flow in February 2022 – a suite of offerings and capabilities to help teams build start-to-finish workflows with Workflow Builder, individuals prioritize work with an intelligent Home interface, and leaders improve processes to achieve goals faster with Workflow Reporting.

in February 2022 – a suite of offerings and capabilities to help teams build start-to-finish workflows with Builder, individuals prioritize work with an intelligent Home interface, and leaders improve processes to achieve goals faster with Workflow Reporting. Added over 200 product features in fiscal year 2022.

Ranked Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work® in 2021, in addition to the record setting 16 workplace awards throughout fiscal year 2022.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Asana expects:

Revenues of $114.5 million to $115.5 million, representing year over year growth of 49% to 51%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $68.0 million to $66.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.36 to $0.35, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 189.0 million.

For fiscal year 2023, Asana expects revenues of $527.0 million to $531.0 million, representing year over year growth of 39% to 40%.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Asana’s actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP outlook measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Asana has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Asana will hold a conference call and live webcast today to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at: https://investors.asana.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205, or +1 929-526-1599 (outside of the US). The conference access code is 505266.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Asana’s outlook for the first fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, expected benefits of our offerings, Asana’s market position, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Asana’s future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond Asana’s control, that may cause Asana’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: Asana’s ability to achieve future growth and sustain its growth rate, Asana’s ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to its customers, Asana’s ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale its platform, Asana’s ability to increase adoption of its platform through Asana’s self-service model, Asana’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which Asana participates, Asana’s international expansion strategies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Asana’s filings with the SEC, including Asana’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Asana believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Asana assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Asana uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. In this release, Asana’s non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating loss, operating margin, net loss, net loss per share, free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Asana’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

Asana believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of Asana’s past performance and future prospects, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Asana’s management for financial and operational decision-making. Asana is presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing its financial performance through the eyes of management, and because Asana believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing its core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in Asana’s industry.

Asana believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Asana’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses . Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies.

. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. Employer payroll tax associated with RSUs. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on Asana’s stock price and other factors that are beyond its control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business.

The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on Asana’s stock price and other factors that are beyond its control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. Non-cash and non-recurring expenses. Non-cash expenses include the amortization of debt discount and non-cash interest related to the senior mandatory convertible promissory notes and non-recurring expenses include direct listing fees. Asana believes the exclusion of the non-cash and non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operation results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating loss, operating margin, net loss, and net loss per share, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Asana’s business and an important part of its compensation strategy.

Asana also uses the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as net cash used in operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs, plus non-recurring expenditures such as capital expenditures from the purchases of property and equipment associated with the build-out of Asana’s corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Asana believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in its business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures Asana’s ability to generate or use cash. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Customers spending over $5,000 and $50,000

We define customers spending over $5,000 and $50,000 as those organizations on a paid subscription plan that had $5,000 or more or $50,000 or more in annualized GAAP revenues in a given quarter, respectively, inclusive of discounts.

Dollar-based net retention rate

Asana’s reported dollar-based net retention rate equals the simple arithmetic average of its quarterly dollar-based net retention rate for the four quarters ending with the most recent fiscal quarter. Asana calculates its dollar-based net retention rate by comparing its revenues from the same set of customers in a given quarter, relative to the comparable prior-year period. To calculate Asana’s dollar-based net retention rate for a given quarter, Asana starts with the revenues in that quarter from customers that generated revenues in the same quarter of the prior year. Asana then divides that amount by the revenues attributable to that same group of customers in the prior-year quarter. Current period revenues include any upsells and are net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but exclude revenues from new customers in the current period. Asana expects its dollar-based net retention rate to fluctuate in future periods due to a number of factors, including the expected growth of its revenue base, the level of penetration within its customer base, and its ability to retain its customers.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 119,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Disclosure of Material Information

Asana announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com. Asana uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@asana), its blog (blog.asana.com), its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/asana), its Instagram account (@asana), and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/asana/), to communicate with investors and the public about Asana, its products and services and other matters. Therefore, Asana encourages investors, the media and others interested in Asana to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ASANA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 111,949 $ 68,369 $ 378,437 $ 227,004 Cost of revenues(1) 11,533 8,193 38,897 28,741 Gross profit 100,416 60,176 339,540 198,263 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 60,915 39,801 203,124 121,139 Sales and marketing(1) 88,888 53,527 282,897 176,479 General and administrative(1) 37,676 17,812 118,703 76,212 Total operating expenses 187,479 111,140 604,724 373,830 Loss from operations (87,063 ) (50,964 ) (265,184 ) (175,567 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net (770 ) 558 (1,536 ) 1,568 Interest expense (307 ) (10,472 ) (18,385 ) (36,178 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (88,140 ) (60,878 ) (285,105 ) (210,177 ) Provision for income taxes 1,909 632 3,237 1,533 Net loss $ (90,049 ) $ (61,510 ) $ (288,342 ) $ (211,710 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (1.99 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 187,435 159,270 176,401 106,344 _______________ (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 344 $ 130 $ 806 $ 305 Research and development 22,739 9,086 57,480 18,606 Sales and marketing 12,990 4,303 29,631 9,387 General and administrative 6,223 2,407 16,644 5,927 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 42,296 $ 15,926 $ 104,561 $ 34,225

ASANA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,403 $ 259,878 Marketable securities 71,628 126,396 Accounts receivable, net 59,085 32,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,278 27,295 Total current assets 411,394 445,763 Property and equipment, net 99,632 74,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets 174,083 182,924 Investments, noncurrent 2,760 19,125 Other assets 19,166 8,871 Total assets $ 707,035 $ 731,119 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,557 $ 9,599 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,915 41,616 Deferred revenue, current (1) 170,143 103,875 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,573 8,386 Total current liabilities 255,188 163,476 Term loan, net 34,612 29,508 Convertible notes, net—related party — 351,161 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 208,422 196,802 Other liabilities(1) 4,973 2,961 Total liabilities 503,195 743,908 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,034,252 528,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (626 ) 39 Accumulated deficit (829,788 ) (541,446 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 203,840 (12,789 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 707,035 $ 731,119 _______________ (1) Total deferred revenue was $174.2 million and $105.9 million as of January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of which $4.1 million and $2.0 million, respectively, is presented within other liabilities, as a noncurrent liability, in the consolidated balance sheets.

ASANA, INC. SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (90,049 ) $ (61,510 ) $ (288,342 ) $ (211,710 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,019 (280 ) 2,257 924 Depreciation and amortization 2,963 978 8,464 3,486 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,708 1,395 8,647 4,079 Stock-based compensation expense 42,267 15,926 104,527 34,225 Net amortization of premium of marketable securities 83 324 784 406 Non-cash lease expense 3,347 4,554 16,589 16,389 Amortization of discount on convertible notes and term loan issuance costs 5 6,405 10,645 22,369 Non-cash interest expense — 3,972 6,670 13,681 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,014 ) (8,627 ) (26,993 ) (20,458 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,664 ) (3,933 ) (23,652 ) (17,184 ) Other assets (4,408 ) (853 ) (10,724 ) (3,402 ) Accounts payable (1,804 ) (4,717 ) 7,259 (2,877 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,111 4,579 23,682 18,123 Deferred revenue 19,512 15,738 68,339 41,779 Operating lease liabilities (401 ) 7,884 8,063 7,300 Net cash used in operating activities (39,325 ) (18,165 ) (83,785 ) (92,870 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (471 ) (64,963 ) (62,394 ) (191,576 ) Sales of marketable securities — 37,091 373 37,103 Maturities of marketable securities 7,713 8,501 132,301 53,842 Purchases of property and equipment (1,284 ) (22,191 ) (41,587 ) (57,344 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (645 ) (104 ) (1,132 ) (962 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,313 (41,666 ) 27,561 (158,937 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs — 18,000 9,000 30,915 Repayment of term loan (500 ) — (1,667 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes—related party — — — 150,000 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — — — (378 ) Repurchases of common stock (4 ) (33 ) (40 ) (33 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,740 4,307 16,567 20,501 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 13,350 — Net cash provided by financing activities 3,236 22,274 37,210 201,005 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (639 ) 10 (461 ) 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (31,415 ) (37,547 ) (19,475 ) (50,799 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 271,818 297,425 259,878 310,677 End of period $ 240,403 $ 259,878 $ 240,403 $ 259,878

ASANA, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 100,416 $ 60,176 $ 339,540 $ 198,263 Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs 350 135 843 310 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 100,766 $ 60,311 $ 340,383 $ 198,573 GAAP gross margin 89.7 % 88.0 % 89.7 % 87.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 90.0 % 88.2 % 89.9 % 87.5 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 60,915 $ 39,801 $ 203,124 $ 121,139 Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs (23,202 ) (9,172 ) (59,206 ) (18,692 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 37,713 $ 30,629 $ 143,918 $ 102,447 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 54.4 % 58.2 % 53.7 % 53.4 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 33.7 % 44.8 % 38.0 % 45.1 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 88,888 $ 53,527 $ 282,897 $ 176,479 Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs (13,243 ) (4,377 ) (30,695 ) (9,461 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 75,645 $ 49,150 $ 252,202 $ 167,018 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 79.4 % 78.3 % 74.8 % 77.7 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 67.6 % 71.9 % 66.6 % 73.6 % GAAP general and administrative $ 37,676 $ 17,812 $ 118,703 $ 76,212 Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs (6,376 ) (2,448 ) (17,385 ) (5,968 ) Less: direct listing expenses — 3 — (17,952 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 31,300 $ 15,367 $ 101,318 $ 52,292 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 33.7 % 26.1 % 31.4 % 33.6 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 28.0 % 22.5 % 26.8 % 23.0 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operations $ (87,063 ) $ (50,964 ) $ (265,184 ) $ (175,567 ) Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs 43,171 16,132 108,129 34,431 Plus: direct listing expenses — (3 ) — 17,952 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (43,892 ) $ (34,835 ) $ (157,055 ) $ (123,184 ) GAAP operating margin (77.8 ) % (74.5 ) % (70.1 ) % (77.3 ) % Non-GAAP adjustments 38.7 % 23.5 % 28.6 % 23.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin (39.1 ) % (51.0 ) % (41.5 ) % (54.3 ) %

