Asana Announces Fiscal 2024 ESG Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), the #1 AI work management platform, today published its fiscal year 2024 (FY24) Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights Asana’s continued progress on key ESG commitments, furthering the company’s position as a leader in workplace culture, product vision, and responsible business practices. Asana’s ESG website also highlights the innovative use of AI. Leveraging an AI ESG bot, conversant with Asana’s ESG strategy and priorities, Asana facilitates transparency and clarity for all Asana stakeholders.





“ We’re honored to share our ESG progress as we innovate to help humanity thrive by empowering teams to work together effortlessly,” said Dustin Moskovitz, CEO and Co-founder, Asana. “ ESG is integral to Asana’s long-term strategy and value creation. We’ll keep transparently sharing our journey with you as we challenge ourselves to do more and better.”

Highlights from Asana’s FY24 ESG report include:

100% renewable electricity across global operations and carbon neutral

New York City office received LEED certification, joining our LEED Gold San Francisco HQ and LEED Platinum Dublin office

Named among Inc. magazine’s Best Places to Work 2023 for the sixth consecutive year

Launched Asana Intelligence, elevating customer capabilities with AI-powered features

Founded an AI Council designed to foster a culture of AI-driven innovation, collaboration , and knowledge sharing

, and knowledge sharing Launched an AI ESG chat interface so that stakeholders can better engage with our ESG strategy and disclosures

Introduced the Work Innovation Score, an AI-driven benchmark developed by the Asana Work Innovation Lab that is helping hundreds of global organizations to measure and improve how they work

Asana’s ESG Strategy: People, Planet and Product

The report details Asana’s ESG strategy across the dimensions of People, Planet, and Product, built on a foundation of Trust. The data and disclosures within the report cover the global operations for the fiscal year 2024, ending on January 31, 2024, and reported in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“ Alongside our report, we have launched an AI ESG chatbot so that stakeholders can better engage with our ESG strategy and disclosures,” said Catherine Buan, Head of Investor Relations and ESG. “ This bot will allow anyone, regardless of ESG subject matter expertise, to have a conversation with the bot in order to understand Asana’s ESG strategy and data, in conjunction with the report. It can also guide users to understand key concepts they might not be familiar with and answer questions on the fly.”

People: Embracing human value

“ To accomplish great things for the world, the organizations, teams, and people that make it possible need to be enabled to do their best work,” said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. “ We believe that the hard work we put into building culture drives business results and helps us achieve our mission. This is why we’ve designed our culture with the same thoughtfulness and intentionality with which we’ve designed our product. As a result, this has created a culture which has been acknowledged across industry awards from Fortune, Inc., and Glassdoor.”

In addition to fostering a great place to work, we wanted to enhance and improve employee adoption of AI tools, so we founded the AI Council which is designed to foster a culture of AI-driven innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, ultimately improving productivity.

Product: Elevating organizational impact

Customers want solutions that help them organize and orchestrate work in one connected space, set company goals, manage strategic plans, and get work done. Asana is that solution. We enable customers to work smarter, driving clarity and accountability, maximizing impact, and providing our services at scale with security, governance, and control.

At Asana, we’re designing for Work Innovation, creating a platform with insights about how teams and organizations are working together. The Work Innovation Score is a concept we built on the premise of enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly by achieving “healthier collaboration.” By doing so, we can help bring visibility to where networks are working and where they’re breaking down – and provide the solutions that fix dysfunction.

Planet: Enabling innovation for a thriving planet

We’re taking clear steps to reduce our own environmental impact and establishing best practices that pervade our workplace. Also, by providing Asana’s work management platform for customers to work smarter and accomplish their goals, we’re enabling some of the most ambitious and forward-thinking organizations in the world to innovate for our planet.

We pledge to continue sourcing 100% renewable electricity and will continue to operate as a carbon neutral company. We’re very pleased that our Scope 2 emissions decreased by approximately 30% year-over-year, because this primarily reflects emissions from our office energy use. The U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards represent the yardstick against which to measure building sustainability. As such, we are honored to announce that our New York City office received LEED certification, joining our LEED Gold San Francisco HQ and LEED Platinum Dublin office. Our San Francisco office has also been certified against the WELL Building Standard.

To view Asana’s full FY24 ESG report visit https://asana.com/esg.

About Asana

Asana, the #1 AI work management platform, is where work connects to goals. Over 150,000 customers like Amazon, Accenture, and Suzuki rely on Asana to manage and automate everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning to product launches. To learn more, visit asana.com.

