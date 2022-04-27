Asahi Group Holdings Adopts Box as a Hub for Centralized Management of Company-Wide Content

Box to be the key foundation for a new flexible and fast-paced IT architecture

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. has adopted Box as its content hub, a platform that enables the centralized management and utilization of information assets in accordance with future business needs, in order to further strengthen the security and governance required in recent years.

In the past, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. managed content for each business, department, and individual, including many group offices and subsidiaries, and information assets had become increasingly siloed. As a result, information assets were not properly supporting business strategy, execution of each business, and communication and collaboration across the business. In addition, there were concerns about security and information governance.

By introducing Box as a hub infrastructure for content aggregation in conjunction with Microsoft Teams, a communication tool, the company will be able to improve business efficiency by enabling smooth collaboration on materials needed for communication. By managing the lifecycle of content from creation to strategic disposal on a single platform, operations can run more efficiently. In addition to improving operational efficiency and productivity, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. aims to strengthen data-driven management by collecting data and basing decisions on insights derived from the information. Consolidating and centrally managing information assets with Box will also make it easier to keep track of management points and enforce policies, leading to enhanced security and information governance.

With a content management infrastructure in place, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. has also made progress in building a secure digital workplace, which includes a business-oriented IT environment with best-of-breed SaaS applications, including Box, Microsoft Teams, and ServiceNow. By leveraging expertise from Box Consulting, the company has established Box as the key foundation and content hub for its new flexible and fast-paced IT architecture which supports its global business and new hybrid work styles tailored to the new normal. Box’s open APIs enable employees to work with their content in and across all of the cloud-based applications, providing a seamless, simple and intuitive experience that drives productivity for users every time, wherever they are.

