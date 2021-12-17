Asahi Europe & International Collaborates with Tech Mahindra to Lead Their #digital Transformation Programme

The five-year engagement includes a full migration to the cloud as well as IT modernisation worldwide

PRAGUE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Asahi—Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Asahi Europe & International (an Asahi Group Holdings company), to lead an enterprise-wide IT modernisation programme.

Asahi’s IT modernisation programme, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, will focus on rationalising and standardising services to its various business lines covering over 10,000 employees in 16 countries spread across four continents. The strategic project will improve Asahi’s global operations by fully migrating the organisation’s applications to the cloud, upgrading to a modern IT infrastructure and consolidating vendors.

Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra says, “We are happy to announce our association with Asahi Europe & International. We believe that combining our deep technology expertise with a passion for digitally empowering businesses will enable Asahi to deliver on its ambitious roadmap. In fact, we are confident that this long-term partnership could influence the future direction of the global food and beverage industry.”

The partnership will provide Asahi with cloud-first and interoperable IT infrastructure operations. Tech Mahindra will provide various services including infrastructure and service desk operations, device-as-a-service, software infrastructure asset management (SIAM), cloud migration and application modernisation. This five-year engagement will modernise Asahi’s digital core by centralising business processes and powering them with modern technologies to achieve maximum efficiencies, helping to optimise business growth.

Reto-Urs Sahli – Chief Information Officer, Asahi Europe & International, says, “The creation of an eco-system partnership with Tech Mahindra is a key milestone in our efforts to transforming our IT landscape and our way of providing technology services to the organisation. We are excited to jointly unlock the opportunities in innovation, automation, and operations excellence that this partnership will bring. The cultures and values of the two companies are matching nicely and is a very promising recipe for success.”

Tech Mahindra’s strategic partnership with Asahi marks a new milestone in the organisation’s development and will expand its footprint across multiple European countries.

As part of the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework.

