Home Business Wire Asahi Europe & International Collaborates with Tech Mahindra to Lead Their #digital...
Business Wire

Asahi Europe & International Collaborates with Tech Mahindra to Lead Their #digital Transformation Programme

di Business Wire

The five-year engagement includes a full migration to the cloud as well as IT modernisation worldwide

PRAGUE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AsahiTech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Asahi Europe & International (an Asahi Group Holdings company), to lead an enterprise-wide IT modernisation programme.

Asahi’s IT modernisation programme, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, will focus on rationalising and standardising services to its various business lines covering over 10,000 employees in 16 countries spread across four continents. The strategic project will improve Asahi’s global operations by fully migrating the organisation’s applications to the cloud, upgrading to a modern IT infrastructure and consolidating vendors.

Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra says,We are happy to announce our association with Asahi Europe & International. We believe that combining our deep technology expertise with a passion for digitally empowering businesses will enable Asahi to deliver on its ambitious roadmap. In fact, we are confident that this long-term partnership could influence the future direction of the global food and beverage industry.”

The partnership will provide Asahi with cloud-first and interoperable IT infrastructure operations. Tech Mahindra will provide various services including infrastructure and service desk operations, device-as-a-service, software infrastructure asset management (SIAM), cloud migration and application modernisation. This five-year engagement will modernise Asahi’s digital core by centralising business processes and powering them with modern technologies to achieve maximum efficiencies, helping to optimise business growth.

Reto-Urs Sahli – Chief Information Officer, Asahi Europe & International, says, “The creation of an eco-system partnership with Tech Mahindra is a key milestone in our efforts to transforming our IT landscape and our way of providing technology services to the organisation. We are excited to jointly unlock the opportunities in innovation, automation, and operations excellence that this partnership will bring. The cultures and values of the two companies are matching nicely and is a very promising recipe for success.”

Tech Mahindra’s strategic partnership with Asahi marks a new milestone in the organisation’s development and will expand its footprint across multiple European countries.

As part of the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com

Our Social Media Channels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TechMahindra
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tech_Mahindra
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tech-mahindra/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/techmahindra09

Contacts

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:
Abhilasha Gupta, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com media.relations@techmahindra.com

Articoli correlati

CES 2022: Seoul Viosys’ WICOP mc, a Metaverse VR Display Technology, to Make Its Debut

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CES2022--Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 092190), a company specializing in optical semiconductors, will debut its WICOP...
Continua a leggere

NICE Actimize Cloud-Based Platforms Achieve Best-in-Class Ranking in 2021 “Aite Matrix: Leading Fraud & AML Machine Learning Platforms” Vendor Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
NICE Actimize’s cloud-based platforms secured best-in-class ratings across vendor stability, client strength, and product features categories against 11 financial...
Continua a leggere

Applications Open In Africa and Asia For Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP)

Business Wire Business Wire -
Village Capital and The Lightsmith Group will accelerate sixteen SMEs and startups that are scaling climate adaptation and resilience...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CES 2022: Seoul Viosys’ WICOP mc, a Metaverse VR Display Technology, to Make Its...

Business Wire