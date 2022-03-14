As the 2022 tax season rolls on, Whole Ball of Tax resources from Wolters Kluwer help keep you informed

Whole Ball of Tax and the Tax Season Tools resources offer a comprehensive set of expertly curated content, insights, and professional tools for the 2022 tax filing season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each year, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting provides tax & accounting professionals as well as journalists and reporters with a collection of expert analysis articles. These tools help them better understand the nuances of the tax filing season and the tax developments impacting business and individual taxpayers throughout the year.

The Whole Ball of Tax (WBOT) website offers resources curated by our tax experts that are designed to help keep members of the media apprised of key developments affecting taxpayers. The information is delivered in a user-friendly, easy to find and navigate online format, and includes helpful tax news, checklists, charts, and tables that deliver in-depth analysis covering a broad range of key changes impacting taxpayers. This year, the materials cover topics such as changes brought by legislative changes like the Child Tax Credit and advance payments, as well as tax changes from the American Rescue Plan or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance on taxation of cryptocurrencies. The collection also includes expert insights on state tax issues that arose in 2021, for example, those relating to elective pass-through entity taxes or to nonresident withholding and filing rules.

“Business and individual taxpayers will find that much has changed in the tax law over the course of the last year, and those changes will present both challenges and planning opportunities to try to maximize tax benefits,” said Mark Luscombe, JD, LLM, CPA and Principal Federal Tax Analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

The Tax Season Tools & Resources for Tax Professionals content hub for tax and accounting pros offers best-practices, expert analysis, and resources in one place to help them better serve their clients during the tax filing season. Throughout the year, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting also releases tax briefings that offer timely and thorough insights on the tax legislation impacting businesses and individuals. Here is a link to one of the latest tax briefings: “2021 Tax Year in Review.”

Federal, indirect use & sales, and state taxation experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting are available throughout the tax season and entire year to help provide journalists and reporters with additional analysis and insights on tax-related topics.

