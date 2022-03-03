As part of a National Initiative, Amazon Announces Partnership with Lanier Technical College and Atlanta Technical College for Career Choice, Providing Fully Funded Tuition for Hourly Employees

Amazon employees in the U.S. will benefit from new Career Choice partnerships with more than 140 Universities and Colleges

Employees in Metro Atlanta will have access to fully-funded higher education with Atlanta Technical College and Lanier Technical College as well as national non-profit online providers Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University – Global, Western Governors University, and National University

Amazon also partners with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses

Career Choice is part of Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 pledge – a $1.2 billion commitment to upskill more than 300,000 Amazon employees by 2025

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon announced that the company will partner with Lanier Technical College and Atlanta Technical College to provide fully funded college tuition to their hourly employees as part of the expanded Career Choice program.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”

These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which now offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.

“Lanier Technical College is/s very proud to partner with Amazon on the progressive, employee-focused Career Choice program,” said President Tim McDonald, Lanier Technical College. “This program perfectly fits Lanier Tech’s mission of workforce development. The College’s Academic, Adult Education, and Continuing Education/Professional Development divisions offer many high-demand programs that support the economy of northeast Georgia. I applaud Amazon’s commitment to meeting their employees where they are in their educational and career development pathway. Lanier Tech is excited to have Amazon as a partner in this educational endeavor.”

With Career Choice, Amazon works to make it easy for employees to advance their education—even building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings. Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states. Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees. As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice program works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency, and high school completion programs. Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.

Career training is just one of the industry-leading benefits that Amazon offers to its team. In addition, Amazon pays employees an average starting wage of $18 per hour, which is more than double the federal minimum wage, and provides comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave, and additional benefits for employees and their families.

To learn more about Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

To learn more about Amazon’s $1.2 billion investment to upskill 300,000 employees in the next four years, visit: http://aboutamazon.com/upskilling2025

Jobs are available across Georgia. Interested candidates can see all open positions at https://hiring.amazon.com/

