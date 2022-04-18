Arvato Systems Unlocks Direct-to-NFT Publishing Power with Alteon Publisher on VidiNet

Alteon Publisher will let leading global brands mint NFTs in real-time

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alteon.io, an all-in-one hub for professional content creators, is expanding its partnership with Arvato Systems’ Vidispine team to support companies on the VidiNet marketplace with Alteon Publisher, an application that allows content creators to securely mint NFTs in real-time and publish them to blockchains and NFT marketplaces within seconds.

Alteon Publisher will empower all VidiNet users to export digital media to blockchains as well as major social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

“Broadcasters, production companies and studios are waking up to the value of Web3 technologies, especially NFTs,” says Matt Cimaglia, co-founder of Alteon. “The problem is currently one of efficiency. Sports broadcasters can publish game highlights immediately to social media, so why can’t they publish them in real-time to blockchains? The technology exists. Alteon Publisher will fill that gap, spearheading the creative industry of the future.”

Alteon Publisher will be available in fall 2022 to all current VidiNet users, expanding the two companies’ long-standing partnership. Currently, the Vidispine portfolio provides its VidiCore service to provide a state-of-the-art media management backend for users of Alteon Cloud, a platform for professional creatives to collaborate, share, upload and edit content—all from one universal space.

“Partnering with innovation-driven companies such as Alteon is at the heart of what Vidispine is about,” said Erik Åhlin, CEO and co-founder of Arvato Systems’ Vidispine. “NFTs are quickly becoming a massive opportunity for our customers. With the service Alteon is launching, I believe they are addressing this spot-on. It will be exciting to see this grow.”

Utilizing NFT publishing power along with smart contracts, artificial intelligence and full data encryption, Alteon has positioned itself as a leading Web3 platform for content creators. Leveraging these technologies along with strategic partnerships, Alteon democratizes enterprise-grade technology, scaling it to be affordable and convenient for independent creatives and production companies of all sizes.

About Alteon

Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios to work together. By leveraging Web3 technologies, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, work more efficiently and organize assets more intuitively. Alteon is a subsidiary of Third Summit. For more, visit alteon.io.

About Arvato Systems

As an internationally active IT specialist, Arvato Systems supports well-known companies in digital transformation. About 3,000 employees at over 25 locations worldwide stand for a high level of technical understanding, industry know-how and a clear focus on customer needs. As a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, bring our customers into the cloud, integrate digital processes and take over the operation and support of IT systems. ​

Vidispine is a brand of the Arvato Systems Group. The Vidispine portfolio enables companies working with media to focus on their core business by providing easy access to technology that supports their business needs. Our platform enables customers to get the maximum value from their assets, rights, media inventory and market.​

In addition, we are able to map entire value-added chains in the network of Arvato, a member of the Bertelsmann Group. We shape our business relationships personally and in partnership with our customers. This is how we achieve sustainable success together.

arvato-systems.com​

vidispine.com

