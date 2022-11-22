Aruna Anand Appointed New President and CEO of Continental Automotive North America

Effective December 1, Aruna Anand will assume responsibility as President and CEO of the company’s Automotive Group Sector in North America

Anand brings more than 25 years of outstanding experience and leadership

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading technology company Continental today announced that Aruna Anand has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Continental’s Automotive group sector in North America, effective December 1. She will also retain her current role as Head of the Architecture and Networking business area for the North American region of Continental Automotive. In this role, Anand is responsible for all global architecture and networking business activities that support customers based out of North America.





Since joining the company in 1997, Anand has held numerous leadership positions across the different business areas of the Continental Automotive group sector. She was Head of Software for Gasoline Engine and Transmissions Systems for the Electronic Controls business unit within the company’s then Powertrain division. She also led the Wireless Product Group Engineering within the Connected Car Networking business unit of Continental’s Vehicle Networking and Information business area.

Prior to being named as the head of Architecture and Networking, Anand was responsible for leading Continental Engineering Services, an independently operating business unit that offers comprehensive engineering services.

“Aruna brings an outstanding combination of experience and talent to the President and CEO Automotive North America position,” said Nikolai Setzer, CEO, Continental AG. “She is a respected leader and is a technical expert in many areas that are the focus of our future growth. Aruna’s dedication to our customers and our employees will help guide the success of Continental in the important North American market.”

Anand earned her master’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Oakland University and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, in Chennai, India. In 2020, she was recognized by Automotive News as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Automotive industry. In 2018, Anand was honored with the prestigious Automotive News Rising Star award. She was also recently recognized at the Women of Color Awards Gala and received the Professional Achievement in Industry award.

“It is an honor to be selected as Automotive President and CEO for North America,” Anand said. “I look forward to leading our talented team toward a bright future and providing our customers with leading technological solutions.”

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

