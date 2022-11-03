ArtVersion and Evention Teams Land Three Vega Awards for Brand and Website Redesign

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandRefresh–Spearheading user experience design and continuously innovating their way to new, intuitive designs, ArtVersion, a Chicago-based digital design agency, was once again honored with three Vega Awards presented by IAA. These prestigious achievements were a testament to the team’s collaboration with Evention, a SaaS accounting automation and reconciliation business.

ArtVersion worked closely with the Evention team to deliver an optimized, leading-edge brand refresh, including a complete and responsive website refresh, logo redesign, marketing collateral, and more. The team’s efforts were celebrated across three categorical awards for website and mobile sites: Best Responsive/Adaptive Design for Mobile, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Design – Function.

“I am most proud of the visual design and function,” says Brian Gosizk, Evention’s Marketing Director. “We are very happy and appreciative of the final product and when you look at the before and after, the transformation is incredible—sensational design and functionality delivered on time and on budget.”

The Vega Awards are an acclaimed international competition that honors interactive and digital communication designs based on detail, excellence, creativity, and innovation. From websites, mobile, social, animation, podcasts, and more, this second season of the 2022 competition was based on the criteria by an expert panel of 22 jurors who were selected from 10 countries and are reputable industry professionals.

“We are proud and honored to have won these three Vega Digital Awards for the website design and brand refresh we have collaboratively done with our client, Evention”, says Erin Lentz, ArtVersion’s Executive Director of Design.

As the digital landscape continuously transcends with boundless creativity, the Vega Awards was an honorable achievement that showcases ArtVersion’s commitment to building user-centric designs for innovative brands such as Evention.

About ArtVersion

ArtVersion is a design consultancy from Chicago with clients around the world. Serving brands since 1999, the ArtVersion team consists of visual designers, branding strategists, and developers. Most known for their pioneering work in user experience design, ArtVersion has been a trusted partner for non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and notable startups.

About Evention

Evention LLC is a world leader in accounting automation and SaaS intelligence. Evention works with some of the world’s most recognized brands for reconciliation solutions for hospitality, retail, entertainment, and more. Their cloud-based solutions simplify accounting processes with accuracy and savings.

Contacts

Cristina Chaidez



pr@artversion.com

312-690-7000