artnet AG: Strong start to 2022 with Bolstered Executive Team

Strong start to 2022 with bolstered Executive Team

– Alanna Lynch joined as Chief Operating Officer, Quentin Rider joined as Chief Technology Officer

– Albert Neuendorf joins Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer

– Full Technology Rebuild of Artnet’s Price Database kicked-off

BERLIN & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only sales, is starting the year with an expanded management team. Joining CEO Jacob Pabst are Alanna Lynch as Chief Operating Officer, Quentin Rider as Chief technology Officer, and Albert Neuendorf as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Neuendorf has been responsible for Artnet AG’s strategy for some time and now joins the Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they will look to accelerate Artnet’s growth and development, with a focus on realising the unique synergies that exist between Artnet’s core segments of Data, Media, and Marketplace, thereby creating a fully integrated online ecosystem for the modern art market.

In 2022, Artnet will invest heavily in its technology, data, and marketplace experience. A full rebuild of the Price Database will create a completely new user experience and set the foundation for an industry transformation in data accessibility. Partnerships with Artfacts as well as Berlin’s renowned Humboldt University, along with Artificial Intelligence, will offer predictive technology for collectors, advisors, auction houses, as well as banks and family offices. The development timeline sees a final product by the end of the year.

Planned also for 2022 is the expansion of Artnet News and Artnet News Pro, following 29% growth in luxury advertising through Q3 2021. Harnessing Artnet’s data and analytics together with the Data Science team,, the news platform will be rebuilt and optimized, leading to strong increases in its user experience and SEO WIth over 100 million pageviews in 2021, Artnet News has become the industry dominating news vertical, with a greater reach than the next four content providers combined.

Artnet ended the year 2021 as its strongest performance ever. Having pioneered the digitization of the art industry, Artnet’s global, highly-curated, and data-driven platform is critical in supporting the continued growth of the art market. Artnet successfully executed on major projects over the past year, driving innovation in the art market and strengthening its position as the leading global marketplace and independent data and information provider. As an online platform, Artnet continued pursuing strong commitments to the environment, sustainability, and accessibility, recently joining Deutsche Börse’s new ESG Visibility Hub, alongside companies such as Siemens Energy and Lufthansa AG.

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet’s market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet’s marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnet’s broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact: Sophie Neuendorf Vice President

 
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
E-mail: info@artnet.de
Internet: www.artnet.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
WKN: A1K037
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 

Contacts

Jacob Pabst

Tel:030 20 91 78 20

Email: ir@artnet.com

Sophie Neuendorf

Email: sneuendorf@artnet.com

