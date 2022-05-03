Artificial Named Finalist in Software Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Artificial’s software solution is recognized among products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving innovation and change to tackle global challenges.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artificial, a software company that is redefining how labs automate and operate their labs, today was named a finalist as a part of the Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Idea Awards. The company was recognized as a finalist in the software category for the Artificial Product Suite, a first-of-its-kind software solution that orchestrates the people, software, hardware, and data in a lab to enable AI-driven operations. As a web-based solution, the Artificial Suite is accessible from anywhere on any device for remote operations and monitoring.

“Enabling labs to harness the power of AI and machine learning is critical for accelerating the pace of life science discoveries, whether it’s the development of a new gene therapy, vaccine, or diagnostic test,” says David Fuller, Co-founder and CEO of Artificial. “We developed Artificial to make it as easy as possible for life science companies to pursue these technologies. I am honored that Fast Company has recognized Artificial Suite’s ability to help labs accelerate and scale their operations, especially after the impact of COVID-19.”

The Artificial Suite is a comprehensive software platform that orchestrates and captures everything in a lab – including the people, software, hardware, and data. As a result, labs have a single solution to increase their throughput and reproducibility, while also setting them up for AI-enabled, closed-loop labs. Artificial includes a set of unified applications that can run and orchestrate a lab, interactive digital Assistants, a Digital Twin builder, and no-code or low-code editors that configure protocols and workflows. Together, these digital tools schedule and optimize their workflow – including all of the manual tasks – and guide users through manual tasks with digital assistants, while capturing standardized and structured data across a lab’s hardware and software systems.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions – with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

To learn more about Artificial or to see a demo of our product, visit https://www.artificial.com/demo-request/

About Artificial:

Artificial is redefining lab operations to accelerate the pace of life science discoveries. The Artificial Product Suite provides labs with a single software platform that embraces the fundamental role of people in the scientific process, so any lab and anyone can leverage the power of automation. On a single, intuitive interface, labs can orchestrate manual and automated protocols with a next-generation scheduler and digital tools built to augment manual tasks and streamline operations. Artificial empowers labs to realize their scientific ideas through automated execution while keeping humans-in-the-loop.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Contacts

Artificial, Inc.



Betty Liu



press@artificial.com