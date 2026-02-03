Artificial Labs Raises $45M Series B to Accelerate Global Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Labs (Artificial), the leading provider of digital broking and underwriting technology for the specialty and commercial insurance markets, today announced the completion of its $45 million Series B funding round.

The raise marks a major milestone for Artificial as it continues to grow and expand its global market presence. The round was led by CommerzVentures, a leading European Fintech investor, with support from Move Capital Fund I, a leading European B2B Tech investor, and existing investors.

“This round gives us the room to grow with confidence,” said David King, Co‑Founder of Artificial. “The investment allows us to scale in a way that keeps pace with our clients. We have the teams, the technology, and the stability to support the largest brokers and carriers as they modernise how they operate.”

Artificial expects to double in size over the next 12 months, reinforcing its position as one of the strongest insurance technology partners in the market. The business will also expand its global footprint into the US in 2026, while growing its presence and consolidating its leadership position in the London Market.

“We have built a platform that solves real problems for insurance,” said Johnny Bridges, Co‑Founder of Artificial. “With this investment, we will grow our team, continue to innovate, and ensure that Artificial remains the natural choice for brokers and carriers seeking a smarter way to trade digitally.”

Alongside CommerzVentures and Move Capital Fund I, the round includes continued backing from existing investors, including Augmentum Fintech, 6 Degrees Capital, FOM, and TrueSight Ventures, reflecting their ongoing confidence in Artificial’s direction and long-term strategy.

“We are thrilled to support Artificial as they extend their leadership globally,” said Heiko Schwender, Managing Partner at CommerzVentures. “We have been backing next-generation technology businesses for more than a decade. Artificial’s platform addresses a real, structural problem that has constrained efficiency in commercial and specialty insurance for decades. The team’s combination of deep insurance domain expertise and world class engineering is rare, and it uniquely positions them to redefine this market.”

“Artificial benefits from a rare blend of deep insurance expertise, strong client relationships and highly innovative technology,” said Hervé Malausséna, Founding Partner at Move Capital Fund I. "The company is ideally positioned to address bottleneck challenges for specialty risk placement players globally, which reflects Move Capital’s conviction in platforms that turn domain expertise into scalable, data-driven operational execution.”

About Artificial Labs

Artificial is an independent technology company revolutionising speciality (re)insurance by empowering brokers and carriers to transform their placement and underwriting strategies with sophisticated proprietary technology.

By digitising complex workflows and capturing institutional expertise, Artificial enables carriers and brokers to optimise capacity deployment and scale more effectively. Its platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems, delivering measurable efficiency gains and strategic benefits across the value chain.

Founded in London, Artificial works with some of the world’s largest brokers, carriers, and MGAs, combining deep insurance market expertise with cutting-edge engineering to help clients navigate emerging risks and seize new opportunities.

Issued by Rein4ce on behalf of Artificial

Caitlin Haynes, Rein4ce, caitlin.haynes@rein4ce.co.uk, +44 (0)7568 572367