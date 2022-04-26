“Artificial Intelligence & the Economy: Charting a Path for Responsible and Inclusive AI” U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and FinRegLab Symposium on April 27, 2022

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence:
What:
Presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) and FinRegLab, the Symposium will feature a group of presenters and panelists working to develop policies and frameworks to evaluate and assess the goals of improving the trustworthiness, inclusiveness, and equity of artificial intelligence (AI) deployment.
The Symposium is designed to address how AI relates to ensuring inclusive economic growth, supporting diversity and financial inclusion, and mitigating risks such as bias and unfairness.
When:
April 27, 2022 from 9:00am-4:00pm ET
Where:
Auditorium, Herbert C. Hoover Building, 1401 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20230
Who:
Leaders in government, industry, civil society organizations, and academia will explore potential opportunities and challenges posed by AI deployment across different economic sectors, with a particular focus on financial services and health data. Speakers include Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce; Joni Ernst, Iowa Senator; Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Susan Athey, Professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and Associate Director of HAI; and Daniel E. Ho, Professor of Law and Political Science at Stanford and Associate Director of HAI.
Contact:
Accredited members of the press interested in attending the Symposium should contact Jeremy Edwards at JEdwards@doc.gov or Stacy Peña at stacy.pena@stanford.edu.
For more information on the Symposium, please visit the event page here.
