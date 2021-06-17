Arsht Center Launches Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to Engage with Patrons in New Ways

Center partners with local young artists to create unique digital collectibles as a surprise gift for all Lasting Impressions guests along with a special auction open to the public

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) offer a new opportunity to connect the visual and performing arts world in innovative ways. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has partnered with three recent graduates of New World School of the Arts’ BFA program to create NFTs of unique digital collectibles as part of Lasting Impressions, a world premiere 3D visual art experience ending its critically-acclaimed run at the Arsht Center this week. This is one of the first times a performing arts venue will deliver NFTs as a collectible, enabled in part by the True Tickets secure digital ticketing service and NFT consultant Kristin Darrow.





The three talented young Miami artists who work primarily on digital mediums (selected by Arsht Center partner and gallerist Fred Snitzer) – Ruth Burotte, Alian Martinez Rives, John Medina – each created three pieces of digital artwork that will be minted into NFTs. Each artist created one gold NFT, which will be auctioned off to the general public this summer, with the proceeds of the initial sale going to the artists. One hundred silver NFTs will be distributed to Lasting Impressions guests and the public via a lottery (complete rules, including free entry are here).

All Lasting Impressions ticket purchasers who attend the exhibition will have the opportunity to claim a complimentary bronze tier digital artwork. Silver and bronze NFTs will be distributed at the end of July. A share of all sales of the gold, silver, and bronze NFTs on secondary exchanges will be split among the artists, the Arsht Center, New World School of the Arts, and invested in carbon offsets.

NFTs are a record of a unique digital item stored on a blockchain protocol. “Non-Fungible ” means one of a kind – it can’t be replaced by something identical. Artists have begun using NFTs as a creative medium whereby they can distribute art online and buyers can securely own the digital art. Since the NFT is stored on a blockchain, that means anybody can trace its ownership. Artists can earn royalties through subsequent sales and collectors can feel comforted knowing their digital art comes with a verifiable record of provenance.

“ Minting these NFTs for the Arsht Center demonstrates the flexibility our service enables around client-patron engagement and digital content strategy,” said Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets. “ Decoupling the ticket from a token provides more flexibility for live event hosts to creatively engage patrons, as they are better able to decide when in the patron journey, they want a patron to own an experience while maintaining control of the ticket as a revocable license. The Arsht Center and the broader artistic community in Miami are forging a smart path to a connected community in a digital world.”

The Arsht Center and True Tickets are making every effort to ensure these NFTs are created in an environmentally responsible way. Only the three gold NFTs will be minted on the Proof-of-Work protocol. The silver and bronze tier NFTs will be minted on a Proof-of-Stake protocol, which consumes a fraction of the energy of Proof-of-Work. True Tickets will purchase carbon credits to offset the carbon footprint of minting the NFTs once final totals are known prior to NFT distribution.

To download the photos/videos above, click here.

@ArshtCenter



#ArshtCenter

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is committed to welcoming and connecting ALL people to the arts, to the Arsht Center and to each other. Our stages are alive year-round with artists from around the world, innovative programming from our resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami’s unique identity and arts education experiences for thousands of Miami children each year.

Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has been recognized as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area, a leader in programming that mirrors South Florida’s diversity, a host venue for historic events and Miami’s hub for arts education.

Each year, we serve more than 50,000 young learners and offer more than 100 culturally diverse and inclusive education programs — many enhanced by the Arsht Center’s relationship with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists and Miami-based arts organizations.

The Arsht Center is also a home stage for three resident companies — Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet and New World Symphony — and a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage. Our 300+ events each year include the Center’s Signature Series of classical, jazz, Broadway, local theater and much more. We present a robust series of touring Broadway musicals direct from New York, the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival and an award-winning Miami-based theater program. In addition, our Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTea LGBTQ+ celebration and Heritage Fest are among dozens of free events that bring together people from all corners of our community. For more information, visit arshtcenter.org.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Kristin Darrow, Consultant

Kristin Darrow is one of the leading voices in technology innovation for the arts and culture space having served as a founding executive and overseeing 15 years of product innovation for the Tessitura Network. She is a passionate advocate for the use of emerging technology to deepen connection between artist and audience. Her consultancy is focused on helping organizations implement the technologies today that will shape the web in the decades to come. She can be reached on Twitter or LinkedIn.

ABOUT NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS – VISUAL ARTS DIVISION

Aspiring artists in the NWSA Visual Arts division have the opportunity to join other exceptionally talented students as they engage in the pursuit of their artistic career in the visual, graphic or electronic arts. Trained by nationally renowned practicing artists, students at New World School of the Arts are encouraged to develop a personal, artistic, and aesthetic vision while mastering their technical skills in traditional and new media. Students are allowed to explore new paths while at the same time being exposed to the work of both classical and contemporary masters. Through disciplined training in traditional and new media, students develop new skills and refine others while gaining invaluable understanding of the roles of art and design in society. Areas of concentration include Art & Technology, Drawing, Graphic Design, Painting, Photography, and Sculpture. Information about the NWSA Visual Arts division at (305) 237-3620 or here.

Contacts

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes



786-468-2221



sespinosa@arshtcenter.org

Gino R. Campodónico



786-468-2228



gcampodonico@arshtcenter.org