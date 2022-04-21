Home Business Wire Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/2289065 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Rick Seidlitz

Vice President, Corporate Controller

303-305-4936

Media Contact: John Hourigan

Vice President, Global Communications

303-824-4586

