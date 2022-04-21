Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/2289065 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Rick Seidlitz



Vice President, Corporate Controller



303-305-4936

Media Contact: John Hourigan



Vice President, Global Communications



303-824-4586