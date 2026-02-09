Arrow Electronics Launches Initiative to Support Next-Generation Vehicle E/E Architecture

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has launched a strategic initiative and research hub to support next-generation vehicle electrical and electronic (E/E) architecture.

The available resources provide automotive manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers with the engineering expertise and supply chain stability required to navigate the industry’s shift toward software-defined vehicles.

As consumer and commercial vehicles evolve into complex, intelligent platforms, the traditional method of adding a separate computer for every new electronic feature is no longer sustainable. E/E architecture represents a complete overhaul of the "nervous system" within modern vehicles.

This fundamental shift moves away from hundreds of individual components toward a more centralized system where powerful computing hubs manage multiple functions. This transition can streamline and harmonize systems and operation while reducing the internal wiring of a car by up to 20 percent, leading to vehicles that are lighter, more energy-efficient and easier to update via software throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

Aggregating Hardware, Software and Supply Chain Expertise

Arrow is a central solution aggregator for E/E architecture, bridging the gap between individual components and complete, integrated systems. Arrow’s portfolio of design engineering services includes a dedicated team of automotive experts who provide cross-technology support in both semiconductor and IP&E (interconnect, passive and electromechanical components) sectors.

This technical depth is matched by vast global inventory and robust supply chain services that help ensure confidence through multisourced, traceable component strategies and proactive obsolescence planning so that automakers have the right components in hand when they need them.

In addition to hardware, Arrow has significantly expanded its transportation software footprint in recent years to include expertise in AUTOSAR, functional safety standards and automotive cybersecurity.

Strengthening the Automotive Ecosystem

“E/E architecture is the cornerstone of the modern automotive revolution, enabling the transition from hardware-centric machines to intelligent, software-defined mobility,” said Murdoch Fitzgerald, chief growth officer of global services for Arrow’s global components business. “By combining our global engineering reach with a broad range of components and specialized software expertise, we are well positioned to help our customers navigate this complexity, reducing their time-to-market and helping ensure their platforms are built to adapt as the industry evolves.”

Arrow’s E/E architecture initiative builds on the company’s 2024 acquisitions of specialist software firms iQMine and Avelabs, leading engineering services providers for the automotive and transportation industry. These additions have bolstered Arrow’s software development centers and its Automotive Center of Excellence.

To support engineers and procurement leaders through E/E architecture redesign, Arrow has launched a new dedicated research hub. This online resource provides comprehensive technical insights, whitepapers and design tools specifically for E/E architecture development.

Detailed resources, whitepaper and technical insights can be accessed at the Arrow E/E Architecture research hub here.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

