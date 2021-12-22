Arrow Acquires Tab Wizard

Largest provider of charitable gaming products buys leading point of sale solution

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow International, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of charitable gaming products, announces that it has acquired the assets of Tab Wizard Inc., a leading provider of pull tab and food & beverage point of sale management software.

The acquisition further increases Arrow’s commitment on driving the regulated charitable gaming industry with end to end solutions of products and services. Tab Wizard is a leading provider of point of sales management systems for paper pull tabs throughout North America.

Tab Wizard complements other acquisitions made earlier this year by Arrow. Both Lancaster Bingo Company, LLC and Nannicola, LLC have partnered with Arrow to help serve the charitable organizations that use Arrow’s products.

Charitable gaming products manufactured by Arrow help generate billions of dollars in revenue for charities and non-profit organizations around the world, raising funds for local charitable causes, including veterans clubs, fraternal organizations, local fire departments and first responders, children’s sports, religious organizations, healthcare causes, booster clubs and other community groups.

Arrow acquired Tab Wizard from Rob Perry, who will remain with the Company going forward. “The partnership with Arrow will allow Tab Wizard to further build the platform and continue to provide industry-leading innovation and service to our customer base,” said Rob.

Arrow continues to explore other opportunities to grow its business and to acquire other suppliers and distributors in the charitable gaming industry.

About Arrow International, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Arrow is the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of charitable gaming products, including pull tabs, electronic pull tabs, bingo products and electronic bingo devices for charitable gaming. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Arrow has approximately 1,200 employees across four manufacturing facilities and a network of 60+ distribution facilities. More information about Arrow’s products can be found at www.arrowinternational.com.

About Tab Wizard Inc.

Tab Wizard Inc. was founded in 1992, and is a leading brand of pull tab and food & beverage point of sale management software in the United States. Tab Wizard’s products offer end customers a number of features including inventory tracking, state reporting, and profitability analysis, among others. Tab Wizard products are sold through distributors throughout the United States. More information about Tab Wizard’s products can be found at www.tabwizard.com.

Contacts

John E. Gallagher, III

Chief Operating Officer

Jg3@arrowinternational.com