Arrcus Announces the Addition of Jen Olson to Management Team and Yun Freund to Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge infrastructure, proudly announced today, on International Women’s Day, the addition of two exceptional leaders to its extended team: Jen Olson and Dr. Yun Freund.

“Jen and Yun are accomplished leaders, and I am delighted to have their support as we continue to grow Arrcus,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “I look forward to Jen leading our finance and human resources function and am very pleased to have Yun join our executive advisory board.”

Olson joins the Arrcus management team as vice president of finance and human resources. She has more than 20 years of experience at various SaaS, technology and telecommunication companies, serving as a leader across finance, HR and operations, and helping companies scale and grow. She has built rigor and process and prepared companies as they have gone through M&A exits. Prior to joining Arrcus, she was the senior vice president of finance at Abstract, where she led the finance, legal and compliance, and operations teams. Prior to Abstract, she was the senior vice president of finance at AdsWizz (acquired by Pandora/SXM), leading the finance and HR teams in the U.S. and Bucharest, Romania. She held multiple roles at FreeWheel (acquired by Comcast), ending her experience there as the vice president of finance for the Publisher Platform Division.

“I am pleased to be joining the management team at Arrcus; I see immense potential in our ability to influence the networking technology landscape,” said Olson.

Freund, who has joined the Arrcus executive advisory board, is senior vice president at Equinix, leading the global architecture, engineering and digital experience for products and platform. She fosters a culture of innovation and is known for her strategy, vision and execution in digital transformation initiatives, with a focus on organization and culture in addition to product, platform and go-to-market. Named as a 2019 Women of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal, she is passionate about helping to drive impact and business outcomes through inclusion.

“Arrcus is an exciting company in the networking space, and I am pleased to be joining its executive advisory board. I look forward to providing my insights to Shekar and the management team at Arrcus as they scale,” said Freund.

About Arrcus



Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.com.

