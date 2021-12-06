Home Business Wire Arqit Sets Fiscal Year-End 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, December 16, 2021...
Business Wire

Arqit Sets Fiscal Year-End 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:30 ET

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, will hold a conference call on December 16, 2021, at 10:30 Eastern time (7:30 Pacific time) to discuss its financial results and business highlights for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Arqit’s management team will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Event: Link
U.S. dial-in: (877) 356-5689

International dial-in: (630) 652-5960

Conference ID: 8991843

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at arqit.uk.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 8991843

-ends-

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.

Contacts

Company Contact
J. Tracy Mehr

Chief Financial Strategy Officer

investorrelations@arqit.uk

Investor Contact
Alex Thompson and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

arqit@gatewayir.com
+1-949-574-3860

Articoli correlati

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Data Highlight Strong Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Tumor Models and Combination Potential with Other Agents On Track to Submit Investigational...
Continua a leggere

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
AwareGO’s Comprehensive and Innovative Tool Helps Companies Measure and Track Employees’ Cybersecurity Knowledge and Behavior SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HumanRisk--Human cyber risk...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Headline of release should read: Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A round (instead of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society...

Business Wire