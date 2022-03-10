Armorblox Reimagines Data Loss Prevention for Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Google Workspace

Brings Natural Language Understanding to Data Loss Prevention; Reduces False Positives in DLP-related Threat Alerts by 10x

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Armorblox today announced the addition of Advanced Data Loss Prevention to its cloud-delivered email security platform. With this new service, Armorblox becomes the first vendor to bring natural language understanding (NLU) to prevent data loss in Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Google Workspace environments. When comparing the new DLP service with NLU to legacy solutions based on static rules and regexes, false positives are reduced by a factor of 10.





The Armorblox Advanced Data Loss Prevention service offers a first-of-its-kind, NLU-based analysis of email content and attachments to detect and safeguard critical business workflows, including invoices, payroll data, wire transfer requests, medical records, and legal documents. Combining insights from business operations with content, context, user, and behavior analytics, Armorblox helps to prevent sensitive data from leaving the organization. Powered by NLU and artificial intelligence (AI), Armorblox’s enriched insights bring deeper understanding and context to data, resulting in prevention capabilities not possible through traditional approaches.

Armorblox Advanced Data Loss Prevention protects organizations against accidental and malicious leaks of sensitive data. With email-based phishing attacks accounting for 90% of data breaches, Armorblox Advanced Data Loss Prevention is best positioned to help organizations limit the financial impact caused by targeted email attacks, malicious insider actors, or socially engineered threats.

Importantly, Armorblox’s autonomous policy engine removes the need for manual configuration and ongoing management of all email DLP security policies, which are created and delivered out of the box. Using the NLU engine, DLP policies are constantly updated based on global learnings, helping organizations avoid any ongoing manual intervention to keep the policies current and accurate.

“The challenge with traditional DLP has been one of searching for a needle in a haystack of false positives,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO of Armorblox. “Our cloud-delivered Advanced Data Loss Prevention product brings the power of NLU to the customizability of regexes and custom identifiers. When combined with user identity and behavioral signals, this results in 10x fewer false positives, in addition to better data leak prevention.”

Enterprises benefit from Armorblox Advanced Data Loss Prevention in a number of ways, including:

Enhanced Detection: Armorblox identifies unauthorized exchange of sensitive data in email communications across different business operations, such as personally identifiable information (PII) present within an email addressed to unauthorized recipients in the medical records management process.

Armorblox identifies unauthorized exchange of sensitive data in email communications across different business operations, such as personally identifiable information (PII) present within an email addressed to unauthorized recipients in the medical records management process. Enablement of End Users: Armorblox alerts and educates end users on potential data loss when confidential information is accidentally sent. When an email contains sensitive data, the sender receives an educational notification with the reasons email delivery was blocked.

Armorblox alerts and educates end users on potential data loss when confidential information is accidentally sent. When an email contains sensitive data, the sender receives an educational notification with the reasons email delivery was blocked. Automated Incident Response: Armorblox reduces response time for data leak alerts. For example, Armorblox automatically quarantines all outbound emails of the original sender and subsequent forwards that contain sensitive emails.

To sign up for a free risk assessment and learn more about the capabilities of Armorblox Advanced Data Loss Prevention, read the blog here.

About Armorblox



Armorblox secures enterprise communications over email and other cloud office applications with the power of Natural Language Understanding. The Armorblox platform connects over APIs and analyzes thousands of signals to understand the context of communications and protect people and data from compromise. Over 58,000 organizations use Armorblox to stop BEC and targeted phishing attacks, protect sensitive PII and PCI, and automate remediation of user-reported email threats. Armorblox was featured in the 2019 Forbes AI 50 list and was named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Office Security. Founded in 2017, Armorblox is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and backed by General Catalyst and Next47. To learn more, visit www.armorblox.com.

