Armor Unlocks the Constraints Companies Face with Traditional Cybersecurity Providers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armor, the global cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR) leader, announces a bold and revolutionary model for securing customer environments that eliminates the challenges inherent in traditional approaches. Armor’s new offerings leverage cloud-native cybersecurity platforms and IP sharing to unlock companies from traditional solutions while aligning to their digital transformation journey.

“Managed security service providers (MSSPs) lock companies into a proprietary model; if the business decides to change providers, they lose their data and tuning,” said Armor founder Chris Drake. “Armor is here to challenge the traditional MSSP model and the DIY approach to cybersecurity which requires hard-to-find, expensive in-house talent.”

Armor experts guide customers through the implementation and management of security and compliance with services to include:

XDR & SOC



IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, IoT/OT, workplace, and end-user MDR with AI/ML alerts and a 24/7 threat response team. Customers remain in control of their valuable logging data, tuning, playbooks, and automation – forever.

VAPT



Secures data through continuous vulnerability assessments/penetration testing based on the entire MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

Data Protection



Delivers sensitive data protection through visibility, continuous discovery, and with intelligent classification methods to address policy violations.

Risk Management



Supports a variety of compliance standards within the HITRUST framework to manage third-party risks, measure security effectiveness, share control responsibilities with cloud providers, and third parties.

Armor Cloud Protection and Compliance



Outcome-based hybrid cloud solutions ensure the cloud is secured correctly, compliant, and remediates incidents to resolution.

“Security and compliance have grown more complex amidst cloud transition and digital transformation,” said Drake. “Our cloud-native MDR approach is ideally suited to liberate customers to focus on growth and profits rather than the rigors of security and compliance—while maintaining their data, valuable cybersecurity intelligence, and tuning.”

Armor is a global leader in cloud-native managed detection and response. As a trusted partner to more than 1,500 firms in over 40 countries, Armor offers cybersecurity and compliance consulting, professional services, and managed services. Armor’s industry-leading experts leverage non-proprietary frameworks and a 24/7/365 SOC to help organizations tackle the complexities of cybersecurity and compliance at a cloud-scale. Gartner has recognized Armor in two “Emerging Technologies” reports for MDR. A study commissioned by Forrester found that Armor delivers a 774% ROI. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

