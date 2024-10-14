Armanino Joins The 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle

Armanino is honored for the ninth time by Microsoft for outstanding sales achievement and innovation

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armanino LLP, a top 20 accounting and consulting firm in the U.S., has earned its place among the 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle. Armanino earned this distinction with sales achievements and innovations that place the firm within the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global partner network.





Armanino has embraced the competitive disruptions of technology and specifically generative AI in the accounting sector, and turned them into assets for its human-led work and more valuable solutions and outcomes for the firm’s clients.

“Our continued recognition as a Microsoft Inner Circle member underscores our commitment to delivering transformative solutions that drive real results for our clients with best-in-class implementation, training and consulting,” says Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “We continue to leverage the power of Microsoft’s platform to help clients of all sizes unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and achieve their goals.”

Armanino will join 2024-2025 Inner Circle members attending the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2025, as well as virtual meetings between August 2024 and June 2025, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners. Attendees will learn more about the company’s road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices. This year marks the ninth time Armanino is honored with Microsoft Inner Circle membership.

“Partners achieving the Inner Circle distinction have demonstrated an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and we are honored to recognize this impact.” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, cloud and industry knowledge. They bring specialized IP, business process and technical expertise to customers and help them unlock incremental business value through services and solutions.”

To learn more about Armanino’s Microsoft Dynamics solutions, please visit: https://www.armanino.com/software/microsoft-dynamics/

Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP is one of the 20 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. A certified B Corporation®, Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency.

