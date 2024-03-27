Armanino Appoints Shrenik Shah as Managing Director to Spearhead Armanino’s India Office

Shah joins Armanino initially leading the recruitment of Armanino’s new India-based office to support global client base

Shah, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in accounting and consulting, will play a pivotal role in identifying and spearheading strategic growth initiatives, recruiting talent and developing the firm’s office to enhance the services Armanino provides to its clients. Shah joins Armanino after previously leading Citrin Cooperman’s India office, where he successfully scaled their initiative from launch to over 300 employees.

“Armanino’s India office is designed to be an extension of our US footprint delivering the same level of quality, client-focused service we’re known for today,” says Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “We believe that talent exists in all corners of the world and Shrenik is the best person to spearhead building out this office. We want to create lasting success which is why we believe that there is a significant strategic advantage to expanding our global workforce.”

“Armanino’s commitment to not just maintaining but setting the standards for quality and innovation in our industry was a significant motivator for me and I am excited to begin contributing to that standard of excellence,” says Shah. “I am committed to building out the group with high-quality team members who drive tangible results, optimize our service delivery, and ensure Armanino remains at the forefront of the accounting and consulting sector internationally.”

Armanino’s expansion into India emphasizes the firm’s strategic integration of global talent and the commitment to driving innovation and excellence while fostering opportunity for long-term career development. Armanino’s India office will bring the same unique culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the firm’s successful mentorship and career growth programs such as the IDEAL program and the Accelerated Path to Manager Program. The Armanino Foundation will also provide grants and the same charitable opportunities for employees and the communities they live in.

Armanino’s India team is actively seeking to hire over 100 full-time employees in its first year to service clients across a range of industries with capabilities in accounting, tax, audit support, consulting, advisory, and digital transformation initiatives, including AI. Armanino India employees will work across some of the firm’s most complex engagements. Armanino anticipates its Ahmedabad-based office will open in July of 2024.

Armanino is actively hiring for a variety of full-time roles. Those interested in job openings should visit: https://www.armanino.in/

