Arm Appoints Rene Haas as Chief Executive Officer

News highlights

Rene Haas succeeds Simon Segars as Arm CEO and will join the Arm board of directors

Arm to accelerate a new growth strategy under Haas as it starts making preparations for a public offering

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arm announced today that its board of directors has appointed 35-year semiconductor industry leader Rene Haas as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Haas succeeds Simon Segars, who has stepped down as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors after 30 years with the company. In the near-term, Mr. Segars will support the leadership transition in an advisory role for Arm.

“Rene is the right leader to accelerate Arm’s growth as the company starts making preparations to re-enter the public markets,” said Masayoshi Son, Representative Director, Corporate Officer, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. “I would like to thank Simon for his leadership, contributions and dedication to Arm over the past 30 years.”

“It is an honor to lead the world’s most influential technology company at a time when Arm’s market opportunity has never been greater,” said Mr. Haas. “As the innovators of the industry’s most pervasive compute architecture, Arm changed lives around the globe by delivering the technology at the heart of the smartphone revolution. We are now uniquely positioned to address the diverse demands of AI, cloud, IoT, automotive and the Metaverse. And with the uncertainty of the past several months behind us, we are emboldened by a renewed energy to move into a growth strategy and change lives around the world―again.”

Mr. Segars stated, “Arm has defined my working life, and I am very thankful for being given the opportunity to grow from graduate engineer to CEO. I’m very bullish on Arm’s future success under Rene’s leadership and can’t think of anyone better to lead the company through its next chapter.”

Mr. Haas has served as president of the Arm IP Products Group (IPG) since 2017. Under his leadership, IPG increased investment in the industry’s largest software developer ecosystem as well as products for growth markets such as infrastructure and automotive. These investments have resulted in new entrants to the Arm ecosystem including Alibaba, Ampere, AWS, Bosch, Denso, Mobileye and Telechips, and have the company on track to achieve record royalty revenue, licensing revenue and profits in the current financial year.

Before joining Arm in 2013, Mr. Haas held several applications management, applications engineering and product engineering roles, including seven years at NVIDIA as vice president and general manager of its computing products business.

About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and data revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Arm’s energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips and its technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, Arm is at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of AI-enhanced connected compute from the chip to the cloud.

All information is provided “as is” and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2022 Arm Group.

Contacts

Phil Hughes



armpress@archetype.co