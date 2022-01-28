Arlo Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Host Virtual Investor Day on March 1

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, followed by a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). During the event, Arlo management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter results, outlook for the full year 2022, additional insights into the services business, and a long range plan.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be disseminated on March 1, 2022 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the event will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.

