Arlo Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record service revenue of $56.7 million, growing 29.0% year over year

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) ended at $227.0 million, growing 24.3% year over year (1)

Record free cash flow (FCF) of $19.5 million with FCF margin of 15.7% (2)

GAAP net loss per share (EPS) of $(0.10); non-GAAP EPS of $0.09

Extended Verisure partnership for five additional years into 2029

“Arlo continued its strong track record of execution, leveraging an innovative product portfolio and a steadily growing and highly profitable services offering to more than double its free cash flow to a record $19.5 million compared to the same period last year. Arlo’s $227 million in ARR drove remarkable leverage in the business and allowed us to improve our non-GAAP EPS by 8 cents year over year,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “Our singular focus on delivering a superior customer experience in smart security has positioned Arlo for success in 2024 and beyond. Our first quarter results represent a strong start to the year and our continued operational excellence reaffirms our confidence that we can achieve our updated long-range plan targets of 10 million paid accounts, $700 million in ARR, and 25% non-GAAP operating margins.”

Financial and Business Highlights

Q1 total revenue of $124.2 million, an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Record Q1 service revenue of $56.7 million, growing 29.0% year over year.

Q1 GAAP services gross margin of 76.0% and non-GAAP services gross margin of 76.7%.

GAAP gross profit of $47.4 million, an increase of 34.5% year over year; non-GAAP gross profit of $48.9 million, an increase of 35.0% year over year.

GAAP gross margin of 38.1%; non-GAAP gross margin of 39.4%.

GAAP net loss per share of $(0.10); non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09.

Cumulative paid accounts increased to 3.2 million, growing 58.3% year over year.

Ended the quarter with ARR (1) of $227.0 million, growing 24.3% year over year.

Ended with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $142.9 million, up $24.2 million year over year.

Won the 2024 American Business Award (Stevie Award) for Innovation of the Year in Consumer Product category.

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 December 31,



2023 April 2,



2023 (In thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue $ 124,200 $ 135,093 $ 111,004 GAAP Gross Margin 38.1 % 35.0 % 31.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3) 39.4 % 35.8 % 32.6 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per Share – Basic and Diluted (3) $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.01

_________________________ (1) In the first fiscal quarter of 2024, we changed the methodology on paid service revenue recognition from a mid-month convention to a daily recognition model which recognizes paid service revenue based on the number of service days within the fiscal reporting period, commencing on the start date of the subscription and continuing over the term of the arrangement. Accordingly, the methodology used to calculate ARR was also changed as of March 31, 2024 and is now calculated by taking the average daily paid service revenue of the last calendar month in the fiscal quarter, multiplied by 365 days. We believe the daily recognition model aligns with our customers’ subscription period and service usage and allows for a more precise measurement of paid service revenue relative to the former methodology of a mid-month convention, which was based on paid service revenue for the last calendar month in the fiscal quarter, multiplied by 12 months. This change in calculation methodology has no material impact on our financial statements or any previously reported ARR numbers. (2) FCF is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue. (3) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to the most directly comparable financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis is provided at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Business Outlook (4)

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenue Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (In millions, except per share data) GAAP $120 – $130 $(0.11) – $(0.05) Estimated adjustment for stock-based compensation and other expense — 0.17 Non-GAAP $120 – $130 $0.06 – $0.12

_________________________ (4) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Arlo will review the first quarter 2024 results and discuss management’s expectations for the second quarter 2024 today, Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). To view the accompanying presentation a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.arlo.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call is (888) 660-6387. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (929) 203-1909. The conference ID for the call is 7749064. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo’s subscription services: Arlo Secure, and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

© 2024 Arlo Technologies, Inc., Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or certain of its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for Arlo Technologies, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding our potential future business, operating performance and financial condition, including descriptions of our expected revenue and profitability (and related timing), GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, operating margins, tax rates, expenses, cash outlook, free cash flow and free cash flow margins; the ability of our singular focus on delivering a superior customer experience in smart security to position us for a successful 2024; strategic objectives and initiatives; the recurring revenue business model; expectations regarding market expansion and future growth, including with respect to our updated long-range plan targets; and others. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for our products may be lower than anticipated, including due to inflation, fluctuating consumer confidence, banking failures and rising interest rates; we may be unsuccessful in developing and expanding our sales and marketing capabilities; we may not be able to increase sales of our paid subscription services; consumers may choose not to adopt our new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; we may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing our new and existing products; and we may fail to manage costs and cost saving initiatives, the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of our existing offerings. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business are detailed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recently filed Annual Report and Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income (expenses), net, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, separation expense, amortization of development of software cost, litigation reserves, net, employee retention credit and the related tax effects. In addition, we use free cash flow as non-GAAP measure when assessing the sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding our capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, performance-based stock options, restricted stock units (RSU), performance-based restricted stock units, shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees and employees’ annual bonus in RSU form. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other non-GAAP items are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: restructuring charges, impairment charges, separation expense, amortization of development of software cost, litigation reserves, net and employee retention credit. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31,



2024 December 31,



2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,054 $ 56,522 Short-term investments 80,809 79,974 Accounts receivable, net 56,496 65,360 Inventories 44,676 38,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,896 10,271 Total current assets 255,931 250,535 Property and equipment, net 4,311 4,761 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,697 11,450 Goodwill 11,038 11,038 Restricted cash 4,183 4,131 Other non-current assets 3,602 3,623 Total assets $ 289,762 $ 285,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,878 $ 55,201 Deferred revenue 21,394 18,041 Accrued liabilities 79,100 88,209 Total current liabilities 170,372 161,451 Non-current operating lease liabilities 16,133 17,021 Other non-current liabilities 3,320 3,790 Total liabilities 189,825 182,262 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 97,202,042 at March 31, 2024 and 95,380,281 at December 31, 2023 97 95 Additional paid-in capital 476,665 470,322 Accumulated other comprehensive income 280 320 Accumulated deficit (377,105 ) (367,461 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,937 103,276 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 289,762 $ 285,538

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 December 31,



2023 April 2,



2023 (In thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue: Products $ 67,493 $ 79,168 $ 67,060 Services 56,707 55,925 43,944 Total revenue 124,200 135,093 111,004 Cost of revenue: Products 63,224 73,143 64,041 Services 13,596 14,601 11,746 Total cost of revenue 76,820 87,744 75,787 Gross profit 47,380 47,349 35,217 Gross margin 38.1 % 35.0 % 31.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development 20,793 16,450 17,750 Sales and marketing 17,370 18,004 15,353 General and administrative 19,348 13,282 15,622 Others 479 71 632 Total operating expenses 57,990 47,807 49,357 Loss from operations (10,610 ) (458 ) (14,140 ) Operating margin (8.5 )% (0.3 )% (12.7 )% Interest income, net 1,386 1,199 726 Other income (loss), net (25 ) 84 (39 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (9,249 ) 825 (13,453 ) Provision for income taxes 395 133 792 Net income (loss) $ (9,644 ) $ 692 $ (14,245 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 96,264 94,819 89,653 Diluted 96,264 101,938 89,653

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 April 2,



2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,644 ) $ (14,245 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 18,550 14,591 Depreciation and amortization 903 1,149 Allowance for credit losses and non-cash changes to reserves (107 ) 198 Deferred income taxes 68 127 Other (792 ) (124 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,978 13,216 Inventories (6,275 ) 6,341 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,672 ) (900 ) Accounts payable 14,561 (6,093 ) Deferred revenue 3,427 3,785 Accrued and other liabilities (8,191 ) (7,716 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,806 10,329 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (356 ) (923 ) Purchases of short-term investments (40,802 ) (36,755 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 40,718 15,006 Net cash used in investing activities (440 ) (22,672 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee benefit plans 573 3 Restricted stock unit withholdings (14,355 ) (4,694 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,782 ) (4,691 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,584 (17,034 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 60,653 88,179 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 66,237 $ 71,145 Non-cash investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 180 $ 894

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 December 31,



2023 April 2,



2023 (In thousands, except percentage data) GAAP gross profit: Products $ 4,269 $ 6,025 $ 3,019 Services 43,111 41,324 32,198 Total GAAP gross profit 47,380 47,349 35,217 GAAP gross margin: Products 6.3 % 7.6 % 4.5 % Services 76.0 % 73.9 % 73.3 % Total GAAP gross margin 38.1 % 35.0 % 31.7 % Stock-based compensation expense – Products 1,114 692 912 Stock-based compensation expense – Services 257 145 (51 ) Amortization of development of software cost – Services 151 151 151 Non-GAAP gross profit: Products 5,383 6,717 3,931 Services 43,519 41,620 32,298 Total Non-GAAP gross profit $ 48,902 $ 48,337 $ 36,229 Non-GAAP gross margin: Products 8.0 % 8.5 % 5.9 % Services 76.7 % 74.4 % 73.5 % Total Non-GAAP gross margin 39.4 % 35.8 % 32.6 % GAAP research and development $ 20,793 $ 16,450 $ 17,750 Stock-based compensation expense (4,904 ) (2,631 ) (3,911 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 15,889 $ 13,819 $ 13,839 Percentage of revenue 12.8 % 10.2 % 12.5 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 17,370 $ 18,004 $ 15,353 Stock-based compensation expense (2,240 ) (1,283 ) (1,722 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 15,130 $ 16,721 $ 13,631 Percentage of revenue 12.2 % 12.4 % 12.3 % GAAP general and administrative $ 19,348 $ 13,282 $ 15,622 Stock-based compensation expense (10,035 ) (5,346 ) (8,097 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 9,313 $ 7,936 $ 7,525 Percentage of revenue 7.5 % 5.9 % 6.8 %

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended March 31,



2024 December 31,



2023 April 2,



2023 (In thousands, except percentage data) GAAP total operating expenses $ 57,990 $ 47,807 $ 49,357 Stock-based compensation expense (17,179 ) (9,260 ) (13,730 ) Others (479 ) (71 ) (632 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 40,332 $ 38,476 $ 34,995 GAAP operating loss $ (10,610 ) $ (458 ) $ (14,140 ) GAAP operating margin (8.5 )% (0.3 )% (12.7 )% Stock-based compensation expense 18,550 10,097 14,591 Others 630 222 783 Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,570 $ 9,861 $ 1,234 Non-GAAP operating margin 6.9 % 7.3 % 1.1 % GAAP provision for income taxes $ 395 $ 133 $ 792 GAAP income tax rate (4.3 )% 16.1 % (5.9 )% Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 395 $ 133 $ 792 Non-GAAP income tax rate 4.0 % 1.2 % 41.2 %

