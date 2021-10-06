Arlington Capital Partners Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc. and Combine it with MCR, LLC

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, DC-area private equity firm, today announced that an affiliate has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc. (“SPA”) from CM Equity Partners and SPA Management. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Following closing, Arlington’s existing portfolio company, MCR, LLC (“MCR”) will be combined with SPA. Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO, will serve as President and CEO of the combined company (the “Company”).

Arlington’s investment facilitates the creation of a combined company that will provide specialized advisory solutions to the most critical and complicated government missions. In joining forces, the companies represent the premier independent advisory firm with over 1,200 employees, approximately half of which hold advanced degrees, ~$350 million in revenues and 125 proprietary software tools. The transaction brings together two great companies to form an organization that is not only specifically built to serve government customers in a non-conflicted fashion, but also to provide a workplace that is tailor-made to cultivate and support highly-credentialed subject matter experts who are invaluable to missions of national importance.

Founded in 1972, SPA provides systems engineering, modeling and simulation, advanced analytics, strategic advisory, industrial policy and program management to government and defense customers in the United States and Australia, including Strategic Systems Programs, the broader undersea and surface warfare community within the US Navy, Office of the Secretary of Defense (“OSD”), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”), Space Force, Air Force and the Australian Department of Defence.

Dr. William Vantine, CEO of SPA, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Arlington and MCR to fill an important void in the market and create an unmatched leader within the technical government advisory ecosystem. By leveraging the historical individual successes across each of our companies and pooling our organic investments in facilities, R&D and our employees, we are excited to move out to achieve our strategic vision after closing.”

David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington, said, “We have long recognized the invaluable contributions to the mission that a unique cadre of elite advisory firms like SPA and MCR provide. We are excited to honor that proud tradition and help further the reach and deepen the capabilities of SPA and MCR by creating a combined enterprise that builds upon their complementary customer bases, geographies and intellectual property.”

Peter Schulte, Managing Partner at CM Equity Partners, said, “We are so pleased to have Arlington Capital Partners carry on the culture, quality, and great work of SPA and look forward to seeing the company continue its success and important service to its National Security customers.”

Bill Parker, CEO of MCR, said, “MCR and SPA are two sides of the same coin. Our strength with customers such as the Space Force and Air Force perfectly complement SPA’s unique positions with customers like the Navy, DTRA and OSD. The combination will provide significant career advancement opportunities for our employees, and new capabilities and offerings for our customers.”

Ben Ramundo, a Vice President at Arlington, said, “We are eager to build another platform serving the most important missions within the national security community. Through a combination of internal investments to supercharge what makes both companies special and potential acquisitions of other industry leading firms, the organization is primed to deliver its technical excellence to an ever expanding customer set.”

Sheppard Mullin and Morrison Foerster are serving as legal advisors to Arlington. Baird is serving as financial advisors with Squire Patton Boggs and Rees Broome serving as legal advisors to SPA. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com

About Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

SPA provides innovative and leading-edge solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our differentiated capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics.

For more information: www.spa.com

About MCR, LLC

MCR transforms the delivery of cost analysis and engineering and software development for defense and civilian agencies, NATO, and European ministries. A global company based in McLean, Virginia, MCR has developed an integrated approach to service delivery that combines visualization, analytics, and high-performance talent acquisition. MCR applies this approach through CommandEdge, its internal operational platform.

For more information: www.mcri.com

