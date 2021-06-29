ArkX Labs’ Voice Technology Solutions Gains Asia-Pacific Distribution Deal With LENA LTD

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Farfield—ArkX Laboratories, a leading provider of advanced far-field voice-capture technology for voice-enabled devices and products, has appointed LENA LTD as a key distributor for its EveryWord™ portfolio of voice solutions in the Asia-Pacific market, including Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Chengdu and Taiwan.

“Our partnership with LENA is a key component of our strategy as we continue to build out a world-class global sales and distribution network for our ground-breaking voice solutions,” said Eric Bauswell, CEO of ArkX Labs. “Their experience, expertise, and support structure provide the perfect fit to help us expand our reach to this important and growing market.”

EveryWord’s advanced audio and voice technology enables enhanced human-to-human and human-to-machine speech recognition and superior performance for OEMs and start-ups who want to bring their voice-enabled smart products and devices to market. ArkX solutions are production-ready and pre-qualified by Amazon Voice Service (AVS) to mitigate risk, reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Bauswell added, “Our high-performance voice capture technology is a huge leap forward when it comes to performance. EveryWord clearly outperforms other existing far-field solutions and delivers a far superior voice experience to consumers by capturing voice commands from three times (3X) the standard distance, around corners, in noisy and reflective environments, and without lowering playback volume. Additionally, EveryWord technology provides the unique ability to identify and suppress speech from TV or other single-point noise sources.”

The EveryWord product line, featuring Cirrus Logic’s SoundClear© and FlexArray™ technologies consists of an Audio Front End (AFE) Voice Processing Module, an Integrated Voice Module (SOM + Audio Board w/AFE), and an AVS Development Kit qualified by Amazon Voice Service (AVS).

“We are excited to represent the EveryWord voice capture product portfolio from ArkX Labs to our customers in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Jackie Tang, Director of Sales at LENA LTD. “From ideation through design and prototyping to production, ArkX’s advanced far-field solutions enable engineers and developers to bring a powerful voice experience to their products.”

In addition to Alexa, EveryWord is compatible with other platforms such as Google, Siri, Cortana, AliGenie, Baidu/Kitt.ai, Tencent, and Sensory. EveryWord voice solutions can be customized for a company’s eco-system and applied to a wide range of products, including smart speakers, soundbars, televisions, appliances, voice controllers, and IoT products.

To learn more about ArkX Laboratories and the EveryWord portfolio, visit www.arkxlabs.com.

About ArkX Laboratories

ArkX Laboratories, a joint venture between product development pioneer, Surfaceink and consumer electronics manufacturer Ark Electronics USA, brings an exceptional voice experience to the marketplace. Our next generation of advanced, high-performance far-field voice capture solutions, featuring Cirrus Logic and NXP technology, are Amazon AVS pre-qualified and production-ready. ArkX helps Fortune 1000, OEMs, and start-ups mitigate risks and accelerate time-to-market for their own voice-enabled smart products and devices, by reducing development time and costs.

