Arkose Labs Appoints Vikas Shetty as Head of Product

Industry veteran to lead product and global threat research to drive innovation in bot management and online account security









SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced the appointment of Vikas Shetty as head of product. In this role, Shetty will lead the company’s product function, which includes its global threat research unit, Arkose Cyber Threat Intelligence Research (ACTIR). He joins the executive leadership team and reports directly to founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk.

Shetty will be responsible for the strategic and tactical direction of the company’s product portfolio which provides long-term protection against bot-based and human fraud farm-led cases, including account takeovers, fake account creation, reverse-proxy phishing attacks, SMS toll fraud and more that are designed to commit online fraud.

Shetty, who joined Arkose Labs in 2022 as vice president of product management and research, will help lead the company into its next phase of global market leadership in the cybersecurity sector.

Shetty steps into this new role at a banner time. Deloitte recently honored Arkose Labs for the third consecutive year as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, and TIME recognized the company’s Arkose Bot Manager platform on its annual “Best Inventions” list, which features the 200 most extraordinary innovations changing the world around us.

“Vikas is a consummate professional whose leadership skills and experience align perfectly with our strategic business objectives and goals,” said Gosschalk. “His extensive expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and their intersection with internet security will be a significant catalyst for our growth.”

Shetty shared his excitement about leading Arkose Labs as the head of product, stating, “I’m eager to help drive innovation, set the vision and strategy, and continue to enhance the roadmap for Arkose Bot Manager. Automated attacks are becoming more sophisticated and innovative solutions from Arkose Labs are undoubtedly necessary.”

Prior to joining Arkose Labs, Shetty worked for Akamai Technologies as senior director of global services product management and engineering, where he managed a team of product directors and managers, overseeing a multi-million-dollar global services product portfolio.

About Arkose Labs:

The world’s leading organizations, including two of the top three banks and the largest tech enterprises, trust Arkose Labs to fight online fraud and keep users safe in digital transactions. Our patented Arkose Bot Manager platform detects, traps, and neutralizes bots and bad actors before they can make an impact, without sacrificing the experience of genuine users, and tracks and shares real time, global threat intelligence with our customers. No one else is more proven at scale, provides more proactive support for internal security teams, or outperforms Arkose Labs in sabotaging attackers’ ROI. Our verified customer reviews on G2 reflect the value we add reducing the volume, internal cost, and impact of bot attacks and online fraud. Based in San Mateo, CA, Arkose Labs operates worldwide with offices in Asia, Australia, Central America, EMEA and South America.

